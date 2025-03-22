Rozee stars as Port Adelaide thrash lacklustre Richmond

Open Extended Reactions

Captain Connor Rozee has led Port Adelaide to a resounding 72-point thrashing of Richmond in an about-face of fortunes for the AFL clubs.

Rozee was superb with 39 disposals and two goals in the Power's 21.14 (140) to 9.14 (68) victory on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

After last week copping their heaviest loss in 13 seasons under coach Ken Hinkley -- a 91-point drubbing from Collingwood -- Rozee was pivotal in the Power's on-field response.

In contrast, the Tigers, after an upset triumph over Carlton in Round 1, fell flat.

Richmond conceded the initial three goals in 10 minutes -- two resulted from 50-metre penalties -- as Port, fired by Rozee and ex-skipper Travis Boak, set their dominant tone.

The Power led 6.6 to 1.3 at quarter time, with Rozee collecting a dozen disposals, while 36-year-old Boak gathered 10 touches for the term in yet another milestone match.

Boak featured in his 393rd official game for the Power, breaking the club's record for most games of SANFL legend Russell Ebert.

Port's healthy quarter-time advantage came despite losing recruit Jack Lukosius who was substituted after suffering a knock on a knee -- the former Gold Coast forward will be sent for scans.

The Power peeled off another seven majors in the second stanza to boost their lead to 65 points at halftime.

The spree included a stunner from Sam Powell-Pepper who, from 40 metres out and treading the boundary line, converted on the run.

Rozee was superb with 39 disposals and two goals in the Power's 21.14 (140) to 9.14 (68) victory on Saturday at Adelaide Oval. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond slipped 84 points behind midway through the third term when Rozee converted a set shot, but the visitors showed some belated pluck by booting three of the next four goals.

But Port then kicked away again to lead by 81 points at the final change, before closing out their resounding win.

Power forward Mitch Georgiades booted four goals, Willie Rioli and Powell-Pepper slotted three each and Jase Burgoyne (two goals, 32 disposals) was a standout.

Rozee's dynamic display included seven clearances and six inside-50s.

"He's a young captain who is maturing," Port coach Ken Hinkley said of Rozee.

"We mark them all too hard sometimes but I guess that's what the industry is like -- you get whacked every time you do something not quite where everyone thinks it should be."

Veteran Boak finished with 28 touches and Jackson Mead (30), halfback Kane Farrell (31) and Ollie Wines (33) were prolific ball-winners.

Richmond's second-gamer Harry Armstrong kicked two goals, as did Seth Campbell, and midfielder Jacob Hopper was the visitors' chief ball-getter with 24 disposals.

But the performance left coach Adem Yze lamenting his team's sluggish opening half when outscored 13 goals to three.

"It was just our execution and our method in the first half," Yze said.

"They beat us in all facets in the first half of the game ... we're really disappointed with with our start."