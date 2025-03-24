Expert tips, best tips for Round 3 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 3 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The Bombers will be out to prove their critics wrong on Thursday night when they host the Power, the Blues and Dogs lock horns in a massive Friday night contest, and the Demons are still hunting their first win of the season after being upset by the much-improved Kangaroos.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 14

Certainty and why: The Dockers, who entered the season as a popular Grand Final pick, are desperate at 0-2. There's no chance the lose to cross-town rival West Coast, who looked diabolical last time out.

Upset and why: There's a few upset candidates this week, but I'll go with the Bombers. Never underestimate teams playing at home, coming off a shocking loss, with their backs against the wall...

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

St Kilda vs. Richmond

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

West Coast vs. Fremantle

Matt Walsh

Season total: 13

Certainty and why: Crows are an offensive powerhouse, and a lot of North's players had career-best games last start. Love that for them, but two weeks in a row? Dunno...

Upset and why: Suns at the MCG? Just have a feeling the Suns could be okay this year.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

St Kilda vs. Richmond

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

West Coast vs. Fremantle

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 14

Certainty and why: The Dockers have lost to two good teams. I'm not jumping off them yet and fully expect them to topple their rivals.

Upset and why: The Crows were way too good for them, but the Bombers matched the Hawks in a lot of key areas in Round 1. I reckon they can bounce back on Thursday night.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

St Kilda vs. Richmond

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

West Coast vs. Fremantle

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 12

Certainty and why: The Derby has often thrown up some wild results, but like Carlton on Friday night, this is already a must-win for the Dockers if they are serious finals contenders.

Upset and why: Carlton. Already a backs-to-the-wall game and its only Round 3, the Blues midfield will be the key to beating the Dogs.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

St Kilda vs. Richmond

Hawthorn vs. GWS

Brisbane vs. Geelong

Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

West Coast vs. Fremantle