Expert tips, best tips for Round 4 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 4 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The weekend kicks off with a massive clash between arch rivals Collingwood and Carlton, with the Blues looking to avoid a catastrophic 0-4 start to the season. Both Geelong and Melbourne will be looking to rebound when they meet at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night, while Saturday's action is highlighted by a battle between risers Gold Coast and Adelaide.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 22
Certainty and why: After a narrow loss to the Hawks, expect the Giants to bounce back in a big way when they host the struggling Eagles in western Sydney.
Upset and why: I'm not brave enough to pick an upset this week, but don't be surprised if the Kangaroos get the job done against the Swans. These two sides always seem to play out thrillers and the Roos at home will be no easy task for any team in 2025.
Tips for the week:
Collingwood vs. Carlton
Geelong vs. Melbourne
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide
Richmond vs. Brisbane
North Melbourne vs. Sydney
GWS vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
Matt Walsh
Season total: 19
Certainty and why: Giants at home will get the job done.
Upset and why: Crows are an attacking powerhouse, I think they'll just score too many points for the Suns.
Tips for the week:
Collingwood vs. Carlton
Geelong vs. Melbourne
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide
Richmond vs. Brisbane
North Melbourne vs. Sydney
GWS vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 20
Certainty and why: I won't overreact to the Giants' loss last week, those weather conditions make it difficult to form a fair assessment. I fully expect them to win and win well against the Eagles.
Upset and why: I really believe in the the Crows (well, I believe in Gold Coast as well), but I'm liking the way their forward line could shape up against the Ballard-less Suns. I'm really tempted by the Roos, too, but I'm just not brave enough!
Tips for the week:
Collingwood vs. Carlton
Geelong vs. Melbourne
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide
Richmond vs. Brisbane
North Melbourne vs. Sydney
GWS vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 18
Certainty and why: The Saints hate Adelaide Oval and Port Adelaide have a tendency to bounce back after a poor performances.
Upset and why: The Kangaroos. The midfield for North will be the key to this one. A little inside knowledge from Luke Parker will give them an edge.
Tips for the week:
Collingwood vs. Carlton
Geelong vs. Melbourne
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide
Richmond vs. Brisbane
North Melbourne vs. Sydney
GWS vs. West Coast
Port Adelaide vs. St Kilda
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs