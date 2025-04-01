On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels talks about the Gold Coast engine room, declaring their midfield the best in a strong field in the AFL. (6:28)

Round 4 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a blockbuster clash between Collingwood and Carlton. Then, on Friday night, Geelong hosts Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood forward Brody Mihocek is expected to regain his place in the side after missing the six-point win over the Bulldogs in Round 2, while Billy Frampton is likely to replace youngster Reef McInnes who ruptured his ACL in that match. For the Blues, Harry McKay is firming to return after missing the past two weeks for personal reasons, in what would be a huge boost to Michael Voss' forward set up.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.48, Blues $2.65

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Cats will be hoping Tom Stewart (knee) will be fit to face the Dees on Friday night, after he was a late withdrawal from the loss against Brisbane due to an injury he suffered against the Saints a week earlier. Meanwhile, Simon Goodwin will be hoping injured duo Jake Lever (ankle) and Caleb Windsor (foot) can recover from their respective injuries in time for Friday night, with Kysaiah Pickett also set to return after serving his three-match suspension from an incident late last season.

ESPN tip: Cats by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.23, Demons $4.20

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

People First Stadium, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Scans have confirmed Crows livewire Josh Rachele has three fractured ribs, meaning he will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

ESPN tip: Suns by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.70, Crows $2.15

MCG, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann was subbed out of the weekend's win over Geelong after re-injuring the ankle he hurt in the Lions' opening game of the season. But in better news, Tom Doedee is a chance to finally make his Brisbane Lions debut after back-to-back knee reconstructions and nearly two years between AFL games. The Tigers could be forced into at least one change, with Rhyan Mansell offered a three-match ban for his push on young Saint Liam O'Connell.

ESPN tip: Lions by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $7.00, Lions $1.10

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: After taking the cautious approach with the key defender, North Melbourne is hopeful Griffin Logue (hamstring) will be fit to face the Swans, who could name Logan McDonald for the first time in 2025 after an ankle injury halted his start to the season.

ESPN tip: Swans by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $2.42, Swans $1.57

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

ENGIE Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer both got through their returns unscathed and will be right to face the Eagles on Sunday. Meanwhile, Eagles forward Jake Waterman has been battling back and calf soreness but remains a "small chance" of returning this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 42 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.07, Eagles $8.50

Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Power by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.52, Saints $2.50

Optus Stadium, 5:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Sean Darcy (knee/ankle), Hayden Young (hamstring) and Nat Fyfe (knee) are all nearing a return to full fitness and could be a huge boost for Justin Longmuir as he seeks back-to-back-wins.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.65, Bulldogs $2.25