Suns banish MCG demons in emphatic statement

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick senses his side is building confidence after extending their impressive run of away form with a 58-point thrashing of Melbourne.

Matt Rowell was outstanding as the leader of a dominant Suns engine room in their emphatic 18.12 (120) to 8.14 (62) victory at the MCG on Saturday.

The rare win at the home of football snapped a 12-game losing run against the Demons and came on the back of a club-record belting of West Coast in Perth.

After losing their first nine away games in 2024, Gold Coast have now posted four consecutive interstate victories dating back to last August.

"It builds confidence," Hardwick said.

"The narrative last year was we couldn't win away and we probably rectified that a little bit towards the back end of last year.

"But we've had two pretty good wins against West Coast, who granted are learning a new system, and Melbourne, who were really under the pump this week.

"For our guys to set the tone was really, really important and they'll gain confidence from that.

"We've got this inner belief of what we can do and how far that can take us, but it's always good to put performances on the board that validate that."

Rowell, who is out of contract and in demand this year, sent his stocks soaring further with 36 disposals and 13 clearances -- nine at centre bounces -- as clearly the best on ground.

Former skipper Touk Miller (23 disposals) kicked three goals at crucial times and new captain Noah Anderson (35 touches) continued his strong start in the role.

Ben King (four) and Will Graham (two) also kicked multiple goals, Bailey Humphrey (23 disposals) and John Noble (29) were influential, Sam Collins stood tall in defence and Jarrod Witts performed well in his ruck duel with Max Gawn.

Gold Coast led a scrappy contest by 17 points at halftime and broke the game open with five goals in an 11-minute burst during the third term.

They ran away with it, kicking six majors to two in the final quarter.

Rowell stood out as the leader of a dominant Suns engine room in their 18.12 (120) to 8.14 (62) win on Saturday. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"We were really solid," Hardwick said.

"In the first half there was a couple of things they were doing that did trouble us, but we made some adjustments at halftime and got a better result from there.

"Our leaders really stood up, took charge, understood the adjustments we were going to make and more importantly carried them out on the field."

It was a tough day for Melbourne, who lost first-round draft pick Xavier Lindsay to a potentially serious left knee injury.

The Demons' high-profile midfield let themselves down around the ball, where they were comprehensively beaten in contested possession (144-126) and clearance (40-24) numbers.

Gold Coast enjoyed a huge 65-40 advantage in inside-50s.

First-round draft pick Harvey Langford was a shining light for Melbourne with 26 disposals, six clearances and one goal.

But coach Simon Goodwin conceded the fact a second-gamer was his side's best midfielder didn't reflect well on the rest of his group, while lamenting the Demons' poor contest work and skill execution.

"Our contest and method around the ball just isn't where it needs to be right now, and it's something that we need to fix pretty quick," Goodwin said.

"Our ability to execute with the ball in hand with our fundamentals and skills wasn't to the level.

"When you put those two things together it makes for a pretty tough day and clearly a pretty big score kicked against us again."

Harry Sharp (two) was Melbourne's only multiple goal-kicker and Christian Petracca kicked one from 23 disposals, having started in attack before being sent into the middle.