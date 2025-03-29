Slow-starting Saints go 2-1 with demolition of Richmond

Open Extended Reactions

A scintillating 14 goals to two second half has propelled St Kilda to their biggest win in 10 years, smashing Richmond by 82 points in the final Maddie's Match at Marvel Stadium.

After a rousing upset of Geelong last week, the Saints started slowly on Saturday and were unable to shake the plucky Tigers as they led by just eight points at halftime.

But St Kilda -- even without captain Jack Steele, who was a late withdrawal because of a knee issue -- hit top gear after the main break to surge to a 20.15 (135) to 7.11 (53) win.

It was St Kilda's heaviest win since they defeated Essendon by 110 points in 2015.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

"I looked at it, they kicked five goals at halftime, and two of them were just from terrible turnovers that you couldn't defend when we should have been going in for an entry," Saints coach Ross Lyon said.

It has been an impressive response from the Saints (2-1), who suffered a humbling 63-point smashing by Adelaide in Round 1.

Dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair was prolific with a career-high 40 possessions, with Richmond sending veteran utility Kaidyn McIntosh to him in the final term.

Mitch Owens booted an equal career-high four goals, while fellow forwards Jack Higgins and Mason Wood booted three goals each.

The dynamic Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (29 touches) was at his silky ball-using best.

Richmond premiership forward Tom Lynch was well held in his return from a one-game suspension, and he earned the ire of Saints players and supporters in some fiery incidents.

In one amusing interaction, teenage midfielder Hugo Garcia ran off the bench and straight to shove Lynch, a far taller and heavier man than he is.

Seth Campbell, who kicked a special goal late in Richmond's Round 1 upset of Carlton, was the Tigers' shining light with three goals, along with captain Toby Nankervis.

Mitch Owens booted an equal career-high four goals, while fellow forwards Jack Higgins and Mason Wood booted three goals each. Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

"That second half wasn't up to AFL standard, and our boys know that," Richmond coach Adem Yze said.

"We know that as coaches, we weren't good enough in the box.

"We lost a bit of spirit in the third quarter and a little bit of scoreboard pressure."

It was the final time St Kilda and Richmond will play in Maddie's Match, which started in 2015 following the death of club great Nick Riewoldt's sister due to Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome.

It continues Richmond's miserable, winless record across 11 games at Marvel Stadium since former coach Damien Hardwick's infamous rant about "hating" coming to the venue following a win over GWS in May, 2021.

Steele withdrew from the game less than 30 minutes before the start after a "tweak" of his knee at training.

The Saints were warming up out on the field when the star midfielder returned to the rooms with medical staff.

Debutant Tobie Travaglia, who was set to be the sub, replaced Steele in the starting 22 and impressed with 18 disposals.

St Kilda also lost young defender Liam O'Connell to concussion after a heavy collision in the first quarter after a push from Rhyan Mansell, which Lyon claimed he hadn't seen.

St Kilda will return to the Adelaide Oval next Sunday for a clash with bogey team Port Adelaide, while Richmond host reigning premiers Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday.