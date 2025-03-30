Walker slots four goals as Crows down Kangaroos

Open Extended Reactions

Veteran forward Taylor Walker has slotted four goals as Adelaide extended their perfect start to the season with a 36-point win over North Melbourne.

The Crows banked a 17.12 (114) to 12.6 (78) victory at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to remain unbeaten after three games.

But after blowing St Kilda and Essendon away to open their season, Adelaide had to dig deep to shake off a plucky Kangaroos outfit now with a 1-2 record.

North were within eight points midway through the third quarter but the home side kicked five of the next six goals in a defining burst.

"To show the maturity that we did under pressure, especially in that third quarter, to battle our way through it even though we weren't playing our best footy ... is a great result," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

The Roos ultimately couldn't contain Adelaide's attacking threats: Walker snapped two of his goals after snaring the footy at ball-ups and Riley Thilthorpe kicked three majors.

Fellow forwards Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays, Dan Curtin and substitute Sid Draper scored two goals each as the Crows topped 100 points for a third consecutive game.

Adelaide's triple club champion Rory Laird celebrated his 250th AFL game with 32 disposals and midfielders Jake Soligo (28, one goal, nine inside 50s) and Izak Rankine (30 touches, eight clearances) were superb.

Ben Keays celebrates a goal for the Crows. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

North's horror record at Adelaide Oval stretched to a 12th consecutive loss despite spearhead Nick Larkey kicking four goals.

Lively duo Jacob Konstanty and Paul Curtis had two apiece, former Western Bulldog Caleb Daniel collected a game-high 33 disposals and captain Jy Simpkin was outstanding with 31 touches and eight inside 50s.

North showed great spirit to fight back after the Crows kicked the initial four goals to lead 25-3 despite losing Josh Rachele to injury.

The talented forward suffered a knee to the ribs in a marking contest and didn't return. Although uncertain on the exact nature of the injury, coach Nicks said Rachele could miss one or two games.

Adelaide's early advantage disappeared as the Kangaroos kicked three goals in a four-minute burst, with Larkey converting twice to leave the visitors four points down at quarter-time.

The Crows held an 18-point halftime buffer and were up by 20 in the third when the Roos bounced back again to sneak within eight points.

Adelaide responded in style, notching five of the next six goals to cash in their dominance around the packs.

"Adelaide were superior in the contest. They were tougher, cleaner and harder than us around contest," North coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"That was stuff we prided ourselves on last week against Melbourne and we just couldn't replicate that same polish and endeavour.

"When you're just slightly off in that area ... it's enough to turn it into the margin that it was today."

