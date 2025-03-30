Serong equals derby record as Dockers beat Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

Caleb Serong has etched his name into western derby history after winning yet another best-afield honour in Fremantle's 38-point win over West Coast in front of 53,289 fans at Optus Stadium.

Serong tallied 35 disposals and 10 clearances in Sunday's match to snare his fourth Glendinning-Allan medal, joining Dockers great Paul Hasleby at the top of the all-time list.

The 15.16 (106) to 10.8 (68) victory was Fremantle's first of the season, improving their record to 1-2 ahead of next Sunday's home clash with the Western Bulldogs.

West Coast are 0-3 and are away to GWS next Sunday.

The Eagles' poor day was made worse when star defender Jeremy McGovern limped off late in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce appeared to tweak his left knee in an awkward landing in the final term, but he was able to return.

Jye Amiss (four goals) and Josh Treacy (three goals) were potent in attack for Fremantle, while Andrew Brayshaw (29 disposals, 696m gained) starred alongside Serong in the midfield.

Jeremy Sharp and Jeremy McGovern of the Eagles celebrates a goal d Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Luke Jackson was a force in the ruck on the way to 17 disposals, 35 hit-outs and a goal.

Serong is still only 24 years old and appears destined to add many more Glendinning-Allan medals to his tally before his career is out.

"He's one of the most consistent players in the AFL, and that's because he's one of the most consistent players between games in the AFL," Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said.

"He recovers well, reviews his game well.

"One of the younger players went up to him during the week and said, 'Geez, you were angry in that handball game'.

"And he goes, 'No, I wasn't. That's training. That's how I train. That's what I've been doing for year upon year'.

"Well, he didn't say that. I've added that context to it, but that's what he does. He trains at a high level, prepares at a high level, and plays at a high level."

For West Coast, Liam Baker finished with 23 possessions, defender Ryan Maric racked up 28 disposals and 445m gained, Jamie Cripps kicked two long-range goals from near the boundary and emerging forward Archer Reid kicked two goals.

But Harley Reid didn't come close to repeating his derby heroics from last year.

Reid kicked three goals from 19 disposals when West Coast upset Fremantle early last season, and he posted 29 disposals and 10 clearances against them later in the year.

But he couldn't get going on Sunday, restricted to just seven possessions in the first half en route to 15 disposals, one clearance and one goal for the match.

Fremantle were forced to swing a late double change, with the in-form Jaeger O'Meara (illness) and rebounding defender Corey Wagner (injured) replaced by Karl Worner and James Aish.

Two quick goals to debutant Isaiah Dudley ensured Fremantle entered the first break with a 15-point lead, but it should have been much more given the Dockers dominated the inside 50 count 21-7.

Treacy broke the game open in the second quarter with three goals, and it was more of the same in the second half as Fremantle ended the match with a whopping 65-37 advantage in the inside 50s and 40-25 in the clearances.

"Disappointing day. We didn't get many of our phases right," West Coast coach Andrew McQualter said.

"Probably the thing that hurt us the most was ball use, just the amount of errors, uncontested errors.

"It really hurt your front-half game, and they also fuel the opposition's front half game. So that was a bit of the theme of today."