Open Extended Reactions

Richmond will head to the AFL tribunal to challenge forward Rhyan Mansell's three-game suspension for pushing St Kilda defender Liam O'Connell into a contest.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game at Marvel Stadium, which the Saints won by 82 points, Mansell shoved O'Connell into the path of Richmond forward Tom Lynch and St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti.

When attacking the ball, Lynch unintentionally collided with O'Connell, leaving the concussed Irishman dazed and confused, and unable to continue playing.

Tom Lynch reaches for the ball as St Kilda's Liam O'Connell is pushed into the pack front-on by Rhyan Mansell. Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The match review officer graded the incident careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, slapping Mansell with a three-game ban.

Tuesday night's hearing looms as a landmark case, after the AFL recently issued a memo to clubs warning them of the dangers of recklessly pushing other players.

In Mansell's defence, the Tigers appear almost certain to reference West Coast's Reuben Ginbey escaping scot-free in the preseason for pushing Richmond's Sam Lalor into a contest.

That caused the prized No.1 draft pick to suffer a broken jaw and concussion.

Tigers coach Adem Yze made sure to reference that incident when asked about Mansell's push.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

"Based on previous incidents, I don't think that has been an issue," Yze said.

"So hopefully ours isn't either.

"We had Sammy Lalor break his jaw, if it is a similar incident, so it's pretty hard to change the rules during the season."

Mansell is currently set to miss games against Brisbane, Fremantle and Gold Coast.