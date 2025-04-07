Expert tips, best tips for Round 5 of the AFL

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Matt Walsh says a Hinkley-led Port Adelaide could easily speed up their coaching succession plan. (1:05)

Who should you be tipping in Round 5 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Gather Round is finally here and it's about to be a complete footy fest. Kicking things off on Thursday Night where Adelaide host Geelong at AO. Can the Cat's overcome revved up Crows crowd after last weekend's umpiring scandal? Has Geelong finally kicked things into gear?

For your Friday night fix, Collingwood and Sydney back it up, also at Adelaide Oval. Both teams have some big outs through injury and suspension, so watch this space.

On Saturday Afternoon, Carlton and West Coast will face-off with one team bound to get their first win of the season. Can the Blues finally get on the board a tumultuous few weeks? Or can Harley Reid lead the Eagles to victory in what some would say a bit of an upset?

To finish off the Round, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn have a semifinal rematch. Can Ken bring out the aeroplane wings again at home, or will this young exciting Hawks outfit get their redemption?

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 29

Certainty and why: I can't believe I'm typing this, but surely the Blues don't lose to West Coast. Surely!

Upset and why: After a slow start, the Swans have found their feet. They've won two straight and can cause the upset against a Collingwood side that will be without prized recruit Dan Houston.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Collingwood vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. West Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane

Melbourne vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. GWS

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Matt Walsh

Season total: 25

Certainty and why: I think the Gold Coast train keeps rolling. They'll beat North Melbourne.

Upset and why: I won't tip them, but the Saints could be a sneaky chance to upset the Giants.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Collingwood vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. West Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane

Melbourne vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. GWS

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 27

Certainty and why: Carlton. Surely?

Upset and why: Sydney's two losses have come against two premiership contenders, otherwise, I've loved what I've seen of them despite being undermanned. It's a 50-50 game against the Pies, but reckon they're a good chance.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Collingwood vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. West Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane

Melbourne vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. GWS

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 23

Certainty and why: There will be big ramifications if Carlton loses this one. They have to win.

Upset and why: The Saints continue to impress and if they can exploit the Giants around the contests they could come out on top.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Geelong

Collingwood vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Carlton vs. West Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane

Melbourne vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. GWS

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn