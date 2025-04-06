Hogan kicks nine goals as Giants maul winless Eagles

Open Extended Reactions

Jesse Hogan has kicked nine goals as Greater Western Sydney's all-star AFL line-up demolished an undermanned West Coast by 81 points.

Bouncing back from a 12-point defeat to early premiership favourites Hawthorn, the Giants had little trouble swatting away the winless Eagles, winning 20.12 (132) to 7.9 (51) at Engie Stadium on Sunday.

Giants veteran Stephen Coniglio was a late out with a glute complaint, but his absence mattered little for the flag contenders.

Hogan gave Eagles debutant Sandy Brock - nephew of nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner Peter - a baptism of fire as he remarkably converted his first eight majors from eight touches, before equalling his career-best goal haul of nine.

The 30-year-old has kicked 13 goals this season, behind only North Melbourne's Nick Larkey and Adelaide's Riley Thilthorpe (14).

Jesse Hogan was best on for GWS with 9 goals. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Hogan sprayed his shot as he attempted to register his 10th goal.

Darcy Jones (two goals) and Toby Greene (three) pulled their weight in attack alongside Hogan, while defender Sam Taylor kept a short leash on Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen.

Tom Green, as usual, led the way in the Giants' engine room with two goals, 37 disposals and seven clearances.

After a difficult week following the fallout from his meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, Allen finished with one behind from eight disposals.

A "remorseful" and "embarrassed" Allen, off-contract at season's end, last week admitted meeting with Mitchell to discuss his playing future, a day after a heavy loss to Fremantle, was a "distraction" amid preparations for Sunday's game.

Allen was kept goalless and had just four disposals against the Dockers.

Eagles premiership player Jamie Cripps and Jack Williams tried to lift in attack with two goals each on Sunday.

Jones had burned off West Coast co-captain Liam Duggan to open the scoring after Greene danced around Eagles defender Brady Hough to assist.

Eagles sensation Harley Reid (25 disposals, one clearance) was stationed at half-back for large periods, but the young star struggled to inspire in defence.

The visitors found a reply on the scoreboard through teenager Archer Reid, before a wayward kick from youngster Tyrell Dewar, meant for Tom Cole, ended up in Greene's hands.

The Giants skipper punished them to help build a 29-point lead at quarter-time.

Their buffer ballooned out to 51 points after four consecutive centre-bounce goals.

Tunnelled by Greene in the second quarter, Eagles forward Matt Owies shook off heavy contact to see out the game.

Greene did not appear to act with malice against Owies.

The slaughter continued well into the second half, but debutant Tom Gross provided a highlight for the Eagles on an otherwise difficult day.

After Callum Brown gave away the ball to teammate Cole in the box, Gross launched from outside the 50-metre mark to slot his first career goal.