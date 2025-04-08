On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Matt Walsh says a Hinkley-led Port Adelaide could easily speed up their coaching succession plan. (1:05)

Round 5 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with Adelaide and Geelong kicking off Gather Round in South Australia. Then, on Friday night, Collingwood and Sydney do battle.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Both teams will be pretty happy with how they're travelling, but Mark Blicavs could return for the Cats.

ESPN tip: Crows by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.60, Cats $2.35

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood will be without a trip of stars from last week. Dan Houston was suspended for a bump on Lachie Fogarty, Jordan De Goey will miss with an ankle injury, and Lachie Schultz injured his hamstring at training on Sunday.

ESPN tip: Swans by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.70, Swans $2.15

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

Barossa Park, 12:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Finn O'Sullivan should return for the Roos, who missed last week with illness.

ESPN tip: Suns by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $4.00, Suns $1.25

Adelaide Oval, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Will Michael Voss weild the axe with potentially his job on the line? Mitch McGovern and Sam Docherty have been well below AFL level this season, while Ashton Moir was off the pace as well. Harry McKay could be in line for a return after playing VFL last week. The Eagles, too, could recall Harry Edwards to shore up the defence.

ESPN tip: Blues by 44 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.15, Eagles $5.50

Norwood Oval, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: Kai Lohmann is a watch for the Lions ahead of Gather Round.

ESPN tip: Lions by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $2.55, Lions $1.52

Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: In a big blow for the Demons, Jake Lever will miss up to eight weeks due to ankle surgery. The Bombers will be without Jye Caldwell who injured his hamstring during the bye week.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.00, Bombers $1.80

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Barossa Park, 12:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Noah Balta is a shock 'in the frame' name for the Tigers despite awaiting sentencing for an assault charge. Luke Jackson (hamstring), Nathan O'Driscoll (ankle) and Corey Wagner (calf) are all in doubt for the Dockers.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 52 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.50 Dockers $1.15

Norwood Oval, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Giants by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.90, Giants $1.42

Adelaide Oval, 7:20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Hawks by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $3.20, Hawks $1.35