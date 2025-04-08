Round 5 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with Adelaide and Geelong kicking off Gather Round in South Australia. Then, on Friday night, Collingwood and Sydney do battle.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, APRIL 10
Adelaide vs. Geelong
Team news: Both teams will be pretty happy with how they're travelling, but Mark Blicavs could return for the Cats.
ESPN tip: Crows by 7 points
Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.60, Cats $2.35
FRIDAY, APRIL 11
Collingwood vs. Sydney
Team news: Collingwood will be without a trip of stars from last week. Dan Houston was suspended for a bump on Lachie Fogarty, Jordan De Goey will miss with an ankle injury, and Lachie Schultz injured his hamstring at training on Sunday.
ESPN tip: Swans by 5 points
Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.70, Swans $2.15
SATURDAY, APRIL 12
North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast Suns
Team news: Finn O'Sullivan should return for the Roos, who missed last week with illness.
ESPN tip: Suns by 19 points
Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $4.00, Suns $1.25
Carlton vs. West Coast
Team news: Will Michael Voss weild the axe with potentially his job on the line? Mitch McGovern and Sam Docherty have been well below AFL level this season, while Ashton Moir was off the pace as well. Harry McKay could be in line for a return after playing VFL last week. The Eagles, too, could recall Harry Edwards to shore up the defence.
ESPN tip: Blues by 44 points
Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.15, Eagles $5.50
Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions
Team news: Kai Lohmann is a watch for the Lions ahead of Gather Round.
ESPN tip: Lions by 9 points
Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $2.55, Lions $1.52
Melbourne vs. Essendon
Team news: In a big blow for the Demons, Jake Lever will miss up to eight weeks due to ankle surgery. The Bombers will be without Jye Caldwell who injured his hamstring during the bye week.
ESPN tip: Bombers by 5 points
Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.00, Bombers $1.80
SUNDAY, APRIL 13
Richmond vs. Fremantle
Team news: Noah Balta is a shock 'in the frame' name for the Tigers despite awaiting sentencing for an assault charge. Luke Jackson (hamstring), Nathan O'Driscoll (ankle) and Corey Wagner (calf) are all in doubt for the Dockers.
ESPN tip: Dockers by 52 points
Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.50 Dockers $1.15
St Kilda vs. GWS Giants
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Giants by 15 points
Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.90, Giants $1.42
Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Hawks by 11 points
Pointsbet odds: Power $3.20, Hawks $1.35