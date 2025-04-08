On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Matt Walsh says a Hinkley-led Port Adelaide could easily speed up their coaching succession plan. (1:05)

Collingwood star Mason Cox will make his ESPN debut this week and continue as a high-profile addition to the ESPN Footy Podcast throughout the 2025 AFL season, as part of the ESPN Footy Podcast: Red Time.

The AFL premiership winner will bring his player insight to the ESPN Footy Panel. ESPN's Jarryd Barca will be joined by Cox each week throughout the AFL season, as the pair deliver the best insights and analysis on the eve of each round.

Cox has played 130 career AFL games for the Magpies across a highlight-laden career spanning more than a decade.

Just the second American-born AFL premiership winner, Cox can provide unique insight into life in the league and what it takes to succeed at the highest level, as well as the important push towards an AFL crown.

