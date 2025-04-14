On Red Time, Mason Cox discusses the rare blend of size, skill and movement that makes Sam Darcy a star already, and a nightmare for opponents. (1:30)

Round 6 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with Brisbane hosting Collingwood at the Gabba. Then, on Monday afternoon, it's the traditional Geelong-Hawthorn Eastern Monday clash.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Gabba, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Kai Lohmann could be in the frame to return for the home side after sitting out the Round 5 win after tweaking his troublesome ankle, while Tom Doedee is nearing his comeback from an ACL injury, but may require at least another game in the VFL to build his fitness base. For the Pies, Harry Perryman is reportedly battling an ankle injury and is in a tight race to be fit for Thursday night's clash, but the club expects Jordan De Goey to be fit to play after pulling up sore from the Round 4 win over Carlton.

ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.50, Magpies $2.60

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton key forward Harry McKay will miss at least this week's game after being subbed out with concussion against West Coast, while Brodie Kemp has a suspected Achilles injury and could be facing significant time on the sidelines. Expect Michael Voss to look towards Lewis Young and Ashton Moir as potential forward line replacements. For the Roos, George Wardlaw made a successful return through the VFL last week after recovering from a hamstring injury and will have his hand up for senior selection this week.

ESPN tip: Blues by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $2.85, Blues $1.42

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Jeremy McGovern (adductor) is nearing a return but might need another week on the sidelines. Unfortunately the Bombers will be forced into at least one change, with ruckman Nick Bryan suffering a suspected ACL injury against the Demons.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.00, Bombers $1.25

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

MCG, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: The Dees are desperate for options forward of the ball and they could look to bring in Matthew Jefferson, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. Judd McVee (hamstring) could also be in the frame to return. The Dockers are unlikely to make changes to a winning lineup, but in positive news, Michael Walters (knee) could be as little as 1-2 weeks away. But fans will have to wait at least three weeks to see the return of two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe after he suffered another hamstring injury in the WAFL.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2.65, Dockers $1.48

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: Both Stephen Coniglio (glute) and Brent Daniels (abdomen) would be massive inclusions for the Giants this week, with both players set to make their case on the training track.

ESPN tip: Crows by 2 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.80, Giants $2.00

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Suns by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $8.00, Suns $1.08

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

SCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Scans are yet to determine the severity of Joel Amartey's hamstring injury, but expect Dean Cox to replace him in the starting lineup with key forward counterpart Logan McDonald, who has recovered from his preseason setbacks.

ESPN tip: Swans by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.45, Power $2.75

Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm (AEST)

Team news: In massive news for the Bulldogs, Marcus Bontempelli (calf) is expected to press his case during the week for a return after a lengthy spell. James Harmes (foot) was subbed out of the game early on Saturday afternoon and is likely to be the one that makes way.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.57, Saints $2.47

MONDAY, APRIL 21

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Tom Stewart (illness) was a late out against the Crows but should be fit to face the Hawks on Easter Monday.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.90, Hawks $1.90