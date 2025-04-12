Leg injury, concussion mar Carlton's breakthrough win

Open Extended Reactions

Carlton fear the worst for popular clubman Brodie Kemp, whose serious Achilles injury has soured a breakthrough 71-point belting of West Coast.

Kemp's left leg collapsed in the final quarter of the Blues' 17.19 (121) to 6.14 (50) victory in Saturday's Gather Round game at Adelaide Oval.

"When you see that action, it never looks great, does it," Carlton coach Michael Voss said.

"But we will get scans to find out."

Kemp's injury followed Harry McKay's comeback falling flat in Carlton's first win of the season.

McKay, who missed the past two games on mental health grounds, was concussed just 17 minutes into his return.

Mitch McGovern celebrates a goal for the Blues. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Carlton forward and West Coast's Tom Gross clashed heads in an accidental off-ball collision in the opening term and the big Blue was substituted.

McKay will miss Friday's clash against North Melbourne, and the injuries took some gloss from Carlton's first win of the season, before 41,252 spectators.

"I should be sitting here with a huge smile on the face, but I'm not," Voss said.

"So that probably might say something about it -- we needed it, we got it."

Midfielder Sam Walsh and captain Patrick Cripps kicked three goals each.

Walsh had 13 touches and teammate Corey Durdin kicked two goals as the Blues created a 3.6 to 1.3 quarter-time advantage.

Walsh then parlayed possessions into scoring, booting three of his side's four majors as Carlton made a second-term move.

The Blues led by 29 points at halftime and by 45 at the last change, before powering to victory.

The Eagles remain winless after losing the contested possession count by 69 and the inside-50 count by 38 in a dire display for first-year coach Andrew McQualter.

"We had an incredibly young midfield and they had a very experienced midfield -- and we've got to learn a lot," McQualter said.

"Clearly, contested ball at minus-60 is not a level where we are ever going to be able to compete.

"We could easily close the game down and play slow and wide and protect ourselves, put numbers behind the ball.

"But I am not sure that is the right way to teach people how to play.

"I am not sure it's a sustainable model of becoming a winning team ... we're not going to become a short-term solution club."

Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen kicked the opening goal of the game but had another lean outing -- eight disposals and four disposals.

And West Coast's midfield was badly beaten, with Carlton's Walsh (37 touches), George Hewett (39 possessions) and Adam Cerra (27) thriving, and Durdin bagging a career-best four-goal haul.

West Coast recruit Liam Baker (23 disposals), Ryan Maric (21) and co-skipper Liam Duggan (19) battled against the tide.