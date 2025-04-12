Lions rally to beat Bulldogs in classic, now 5-0 in AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning AFL premiers Brisbane have made a 5-0 start for the first time in their history, overwhelming the Western Bulldogs in the second half at Norwood Oval.

Down by 39 points early in the third quarter in 30-degree-plus conditions on Saturday, the Lions ramped up their pressure and stormed past the Bulldogs for a 18.10 (118) to 14.13 (97) win.

Fittingly, Brisbane key forward Eric Hipwood kicked their last two goals of the game, giving him a bag of five -- all in the second half.

After only one disposal to halftime, Hipwood was crucial as Brisbane fought their way back into the game and again showed they are comeback kings, kicking a whopping 14 goals in the second half under a full moon.

The last 5-0 season start in the combined Lions' history came from Fitzroy in 1948. The Brisbane Bears never went close.

Logan Morris kicked four goals, while defender Jaspa Fletcher was outstanding throughout with 25 possessions and Hugh McCluggage had a game-high 32 disposals.

Eric Hipwood's five second-half goals helped Brisbane complete their comeback victory over the Western Bulldogs. Mark Brake/Getty Images

One of the features of a cracking match was the duel between star Bulldogs key forward Sam Darcy and Brisbane's All-Australian defender Harris Andrews.

Darcy was outstanding and kicked two goals, also spending time in the ruck, but Andrews' pressure on him when the Bulldogs star was in attack was relentless.

After they lost the lead early in the last quarter, two goals from the Bulldogs brought them back to within two points.

But they botched a kick-out and Cam Rayner's goal at 23 minutes, plus another from Callum Ah Chee two minutes later, settled the result.

The Bulldogs struck trouble early when a foot injury forced midfielder James Harmes out of the game in the first few minutes.

Darcy Wilmot kicked a goal on the run late in the quarter and the Lions led by five points at the first change.

The Bulldogs then cut loose, kicking three goals in four minutes to pile the pressure on the Brisbane.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Lions young gun Levi Ashcroft briefly stopped the rot with a goal to bring the margin back to six points, but then the floodgates opened as the Bulldogs piled on another four majors.

There could have been a fifth to cap that run immediately before halftime, but a score review found Andrews had touched Darcy's shot at goal off the boot.

Regardless, the Bulldogs were on top around the ground and led by 33 points at the main break.

Darcy and fellow talls Rory Lobb, Aaron Naughton and Tim English were prominent, as Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards were busy at the stoppages and Rhylee West racked up possessions across half-forward.

When Darcy kicked his second goal, five minutes into the third quarter, the Dogs had a game-high lead of 39 points.

Brisbane went to work, kicking the next six to trail by only one goal at the last break.

Hipwood came alive, kicking three goals in the third quarter and causing massive trouble for the Bulldogs' defenders.

Rayner, McCluggage, Josh Dunkley and Lachie Neale were also prominent as the premiers flexed their considerable muscle.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, missed critical shots on goal as they lost their composure and Darcy needed time off the ground for a hamstring test.

Naughton kicked three goals for the Bulldogs and Richards had 29 disposals.