Star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke has given North Melbourne a timely boost, rejecting lucrative free-agency opportunities to sign a monster new seven-year deal with the AFL club.

Davies-Uniacke will remain with the Kangaroos until at least the end of 2032, breaking the news to teammates ahead of the Gather Round fixture against Gold Coast at Barossa Park on Saturday.

"It's certainly given the group a massive lift," North spearhead Nick Larkey said.

"The mood shift of having that news is huge and hopefully we can carry that into (the game)."

Davies-Uniacke's re-signing comes after an outstanding 2024 season, when he played every game and won his maiden best-and-fairest award.

Davies-Uniacke follows Larkey, Jy Simpkin, Cameron Zurhaar, Tristan Xerri (all until the end of 2029) and Harry Sheezel (2030) in signing long-term deals with the Kangaroos.

"Over the past few years when it's been tough here a lot of blokes could've taken off and left, and they'd have every right to," Larkey said.

"But it just shows he does believe and he does see what we all see as well.

"It gives you a special feeling ... and through all the hardship we've been through, it will make the good times sweeter when you get there."

North started the season positively but were hammered in the second half of a 65-point thrashing from Sydney in round four.

Larkey said the Kangaroos were eager to prove that sort of performance is an anomaly this year.

"We're looking forward to coming out and redeeming ourselves," he said.

"If we can get our defence right this week I think we'll take it up to the Suns for sure."

Gold Coast are on the verge of a club-record fourth straight win to start the season after their controversial one-point victory over Adelaide in round four, aiming for a maiden finals appearance this year.

"It's important for us to keep the momentum rolling," Suns forward Ben Ainsworth said.

"We've started very well but we need to keep building on the season.

"We've been fantastic to start but we've got to keep building on our contest and our defence."

Saturday's game will be the first of two at Lyndoch's redeveloped Barossa Park during Gather Round this year.