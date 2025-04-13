Giants too good as Saints stumble in AFL's Gather Round

Open Extended Reactions

Toby Greene and his fellow GWS forwards have ridden the Orange Tsunami to a 28-point win over St Kilda in their AFL clash at Norwood Oval.

After three-straight wins and plenty of promising signs, the Saints were brought crashing back to earth at times in Sunday's Gather Round match.

While they counter-punched with the only four goals of the final term, the damage had been done and GWS won 16.14 (110) to 12.10 (82).

Greene led the way with five goals in a best-afield performance and Jake Stringer, in his third game for the Giants, kicked his first two goals for the club.

In 30-degree-plus conditions on Sunday afternoon, the Giants were red-hot in the third term with eight goals to three.

It was their highest-scoring quarter so far this season and it killed off the game, with GWS leading at the last break by 50.

"Outstanding - that was exactly how the blueprint of our game should look," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said of the third term.

"To be able to finish our work the way that we did was really pleasing."

The Giants celebrate their win over the Saints. Photo by Maya Thompson/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Asked if he was a grumpy coach with the last term, Kingsley conceded "a little bit".

"We couldn't get the ball out of our back half," he said.

"Although we've been getting the results ... and you need to be able to do that not playing at your absolute best, we have to support our backs."

But Kingsley added it was a good chance to practise how they close out games, given their disastrous fade-out against Brisbane in last year's semi-final and also coughing up a lead in this season's only loss so far to Hawthorn.

"It was an opportunity for us to practise that scenario and I thought we passed - not with flying colours - but we certainly passed," he said.

Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield gave GWS ample drive off half-back, unleashing their trademark tsunami, while tagger Toby Bedford quelled the influence of prolific Saints midfielder Jack Macrae.

The Giants banner had a cheeky dig at the Saints, who had unsuccessfully tried to lure GWS young gun Finn Callaghan.

It read: "Two teams here looking for a win. By the way, how good is Finn!"

Saints defender Callum Wilkie worked hard all day on GWS key forward Jesse Hogan, restricting him to two goals after his haul of nine last week.

Saints speedster Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera had his first multiple-goal game, with three, and was a feature of his side's final-term surge.

Jack Sinclair also joined in with two last-term goals, after inviting plenty of feedback for his declaration last weekend that he doesn't think much of Adelaide.

Saints coach Ross Lyon noted his side won the inside 50s by 62 to 51, and said the Giants' class proved the difference.

"We got a lot (of feedback), but I would have thought our style of play, our go-play ... we made a few critical errors in the (defensive) 50, they just made us pay," he said.

"There was a lot to like - they really ramped up in the third quarter and we didn't quite handle it.

"We ran into a very, very good team."