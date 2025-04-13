You can write teams off too quickly in AFL football. You can also hang on to them too long. That's what I did with Melbourne.
Last year, I doubled down on the Demons when many had given them up. I thought the impact of those much-documented off-field issues may have been overstated. I figured that having finished top four the previous two seasons and losing two finals by a kick in 2023, Melbourne just needed a touch more luck to go all the way again, just like 2021.
Wisdom in hindsight is a wonderful thing of course, but it's now crystal clear that the concept of Melbourne as a premiership team died about midway through 2024. And that what looks like unfolding this season is more a protracted and painful viewing of the body.
The 92-point thrashing at the hands of Fremantle in Round 12 last year was not only the Demons' heaviest defeat since 2015, but the first time their consistent competitiveness had given way for years, the first loss by anything more than 30-something points in about five years.
And in retrospect, that dramatic moment when Melbourne caved in in Alice Springs was of far more consequence than Melbourne's till-then consistent numbers in various defensive statistical categories.
Prior to that loss against the Dockers, the Demons were still third for fewest points conceded, first for not allowing opposition points per inside 50 and No.1 for stopping opposition scores from stoppages.
That's significant, too, though, because even then, like so often during these past four-and-a-bit years when Simon Goodwin's team has been thereabouts, Melbourne was struggling offensively, fourth on the ladder at 7-4 but only 12th for points scored and eighth for scores per inside 50.
The Demons kept hanging in there largely off the back of a good back six and effective defensive mechanisms. And now that they have collapsed as well, the floodgates are opening. Of course, key defender Jake Lever's absence through injury has come at the worst possible time for Melbourne, but the dam walls were giving way anyway.
The Demons have won just four of 16 games since Alice Springs. And eight of those 12 defeats have been by 38 points or more. Since that opening round defeat at the hands of the Giants, when with a bit of luck Melbourne may have won, the losses have been by 59, 58, 39 and 39 points, two of those to the hardly fear-inspiring North Melbourne and Essendon.
While Melbourne showed a more resilient front against Geelong the previous week, against the Bombers, aside from a 20-minute period in the third quarter, the Dees were as flat as a tack, the forward set-up looking as dysfunctional as ever, and in midfield the likes of Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver winning enough of the ball but having a fraction of the influence they once did.
Both looked dejected and defeated throughout the game, but they were hardly alone. And to a degree, it's understandable. Because the belief that their team's best was still good enough has now surely been exposed definitively as fallacy. So where is this playing group headed?
It's not that there aren't good young players emerging. Caleb Windsor was a real find last year, Judd McVee and Jacob Van Rooyen are approaching the 50-game mark and still only 21, and Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay might be a rare bright light this year.
But it's hardly a major list renovation. Melbourne was the third oldest and third most experienced list last year. This year, they're still fourth and sixth respectively in those categories.
Indispensable pair Max Gawn and Steven May are both 33. So is Jake Melksham. Jack Viney's 31 and still has three and a half seasons to run on his contract. The first two are still arguably the Demons' two most important players. Even the older Collingwood isn't placing that heavy a burden upon Scott Pendlebury or Steele Sidebottom. Indeed, five of the top 10 in Melbourne's best and fairest last year are 29 or older.
I still believe the off-field dramas (Oliver's troubled year or so, the Petracca injury controversy, Joel Smith's drug suspension, continued rumour-mongering about the coach etc., etc.) have probably been oversold a little as a factor in Melbourne's on-field demise.
But while a club still in some sort of reasonable shape on the field might be able to withstand that extra weight upon the shoulders, for a club struggling -- any even mild lingering aroma of disruption -- distraction and dissatisfaction simply smells stronger.
Inevitably, much of the focus on Melbourne now will centre upon Goodwin, contracted to the end of next year. But it's the manner of these recent Demon defeats, as much as their size, which suggest that if the Demons did having a coaching problem, they're now heading towards some serious list problems as well.
That's a painful reality for a support base which endured a 57-year wait between premierships and then, thanks to COVID and a Grand Final played in Perth, was largely unable to witness the breaking of that drought in the flesh.
The Dees had their chances after that, too. But it's over for this group now. It's beyond dispute. And the sinking in of that realisation may make the remaining three-quarters of this season even harder to watch than the first bit has been.
