          Expert tips, best tips for Round 7 of the AFL

          • ESPN
          Apr 22, 2025, 03:40 AM

          Who should you be tipping in Round 7 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

          The round kicks off with the now traditional Anzac Eve clash between Melbourne and Richmond, followed by an Anzac Day double-header. The round concludes on Sunday evening with Hawthorn hosting West Coast.

          Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

          EXPERT TIPS:

          Jake Michaels

          Season total: 39

          Certainty and why: TBA

          Upset and why: TBA

          Tips for the week:

          Melbourne vs. Richmond
          Collingwood vs. Essendon
          Fremantle vs. Adelaide
          St Kilda vs. Brisbane
          Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
          GWS vs. Western Bulldogs
          Gold Coast vs. Sydney
          Carlton vs. Geelong
          Hawthorn vs. West Coast

          Matt Walsh

          Season total: 34

          Certainty and why: Hawks will take care of business against the Eagles.

          Upset and why: Why can I see the Blues beating the Cats? I won't tip it, but...

          Tips for the week:

          Melbourne vs. Richmond
          Collingwood vs. Essendon
          Fremantle vs. Adelaide
          St Kilda vs. Brisbane
          Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
          GWS vs. Western Bulldogs
          Gold Coast vs. Sydney
          Carlton vs. Geelong
          Hawthorn vs. West Coast

          Jarryd Barca

          Season total: 36

          Certainty and why: Hawthorn will have no trouble dismissing the Eagles this week. They'll be far too good.

          Upset and why: I haven't tipped an upset this week but if you forced my hand, I'd say the in-form Blues or Adelaide away from home are decent shouts.

          Tips for the week:

          Melbourne vs. Richmond
          Collingwood vs. Essendon
          Fremantle vs. Adelaide
          St Kilda vs. Brisbane
          Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
          GWS vs. Western Bulldogs
          Gold Coast vs. Sydney
          Carlton vs. Geelong
          Hawthorn vs. West Coast

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Season total: 35

          Certainty and why: North Melbourne has lost all 12 of their games at Adelaide Oval and only two of those losses have come by less than three goals. Port will be too strong.

          Upset and why: The Crows showed they can win dirty last week, but they should be able to open Dockers up defensively.

          Tips for the week:

          Melbourne vs. Richmond
          Collingwood vs. Essendon
          Fremantle vs. Adelaide
          St Kilda vs. Brisbane
          Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
          GWS vs. Western Bulldogs
          Gold Coast vs. Sydney
          Carlton vs. Geelong
          Hawthorn vs. West Coast