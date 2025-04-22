Expert tips, best tips for Round 7 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 7 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round kicks off with the now traditional Anzac Eve clash between Melbourne and Richmond, followed by an Anzac Day double-header. The round concludes on Sunday evening with Hawthorn hosting West Coast.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 39

Certainty and why: TBA

Upset and why: TBA

Tips for the week:

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Collingwood vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Sydney

Carlton vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 34

Certainty and why: Hawks will take care of business against the Eagles.

Upset and why: Why can I see the Blues beating the Cats? I won't tip it, but...

Tips for the week:

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Collingwood vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Sydney

Carlton vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 36

Certainty and why: Hawthorn will have no trouble dismissing the Eagles this week. They'll be far too good.

Upset and why: I haven't tipped an upset this week but if you forced my hand, I'd say the in-form Blues or Adelaide away from home are decent shouts.

Tips for the week:

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Collingwood vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Sydney

Carlton vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. West Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 35

Certainty and why: North Melbourne has lost all 12 of their games at Adelaide Oval and only two of those losses have come by less than three goals. Port will be too strong.

Upset and why: The Crows showed they can win dirty last week, but they should be able to open Dockers up defensively.

Tips for the week:

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Collingwood vs. Essendon

Fremantle vs. Adelaide

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne

GWS vs. Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast vs. Sydney

Carlton vs. Geelong

Hawthorn vs. West Coast