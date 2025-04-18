Collingwood's Mason Cox shares how the Pies dealt with off-field noise in 2021, and offers Melbourne a simple message: focus on the good stuff. (2:36)

Another knee operation has sidelined St Kilda forward Max King for about six more weeks.

King's latest AFL setback prompted a fierce defence of the club from coach Ross Lyon, who said they had not hidden anything and added critics could "just jump back in their box".

King has not played so far this season after hurting his right knee in a pre-season hitout.

He had initial surgery soon after that injury and Lyon had been bullish over the last few weeks about King's recovery.

Max King will remain sidelined for a further six weeks following more knee surgery Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

But the Saints announced this week Max had been experiencing pain, prompting the operation.

"He was fine, he just continued to have hiccups, so they had to go re-explore it," Lyon said before Good Friday training.

"We mentioned there was a bone spur and that was in the way of some other little bits and pieces in there.

"Surgeons just don't want to slice people up for the sake of it. Structurally, it's really sound, but that needed to be done.

"We're looking it will be six weeks, roughly, from here. But I said to Max, and this is for all our supporters, it's not about six weeks - it's about six years."

Lyon said he had heard suggestions the club had not been upfront about how King's recovery was progressing.

"You hear the noise -- 'aw, we hid ..." -- we didn't hide anything," he said.

"There's nothing dramatic going on here, there's certainly been no smoke and mirrors, which has been alluded to - which is disappointing.

"But we're in the hands of the surgeons. The surgeons were conservative and they were confident, but in the end ... they've gone back in.

"To find what they've found, they've really had to disrupt a bit more, so let's all really be clear on that.

"I don't like the suggestion we were hiding anything and protecting Max - it's far from the truth, so everyone can just jump back in their box."

Lyon is adamant King, who has played only 23 games since the start of the 2023 season because of injury, would return to his best.

"We're confident. He's a power forward, he'll be fine and he'll have his day," Lyon said.

"It's been a very tough period for him, he had a full pre-season and (was hurt) in the first practice match."

Young gun Mattaes Phillipou is also closing in on his first AFL game this season after a stress reaction in his leg, which Lyon noted is a "not-insignificant" injury.

"Again, for him, it's not about six weeks - it's about six to 10 years for him," Lyon added.