Open Extended Reactions

Imposing captain Max Gawn has inspired Melbourne to a second consecutive AFL win, leading from the front in a 20-point victory over Richmond.

A dominant six-goal third quarter was the platform for the Demons as they pulled clear for a 12.11 (83) to 9.9 (63) triumph in front of 71,635 fans at the MCG on Thursday night.

After last week breaking their duck for the season against Fremantle, Simon Goodwin's side busted open a tight and scrappy affair when they ramped up their pressure after half-time.

Melbourne's sixth straight win over Richmond -- a stranglehold that dates back to 2021 -- improved their record to 2-5, level with their opponents.

Kysaiah Pickett of the Demons is congratulated after kicking a goal. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Gawn was everywhere as he tallied 25 disposals, nine marks, six clearances and a dozen score involvements as the most influential player on the ground before being rested late in the match.

Christian Petracca kicked two goals from 28 touches, Jake Bowey (32 disposals, five clearances) continued his strong start to the season and Jack Viney (15 tackles) worked tirelessly in opposition to Tim Taranto.