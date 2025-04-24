Imposing captain Max Gawn has inspired Melbourne to a second consecutive AFL win, leading from the front in a 20-point victory over Richmond.
A dominant six-goal third quarter was the platform for the Demons as they pulled clear for a 12.11 (83) to 9.9 (63) triumph in front of 71,635 fans at the MCG on Thursday night.
After last week breaking their duck for the season against Fremantle, Simon Goodwin's side busted open a tight and scrappy affair when they ramped up their pressure after half-time.
Melbourne's sixth straight win over Richmond -- a stranglehold that dates back to 2021 -- improved their record to 2-5, level with their opponents.
Gawn was everywhere as he tallied 25 disposals, nine marks, six clearances and a dozen score involvements as the most influential player on the ground before being rested late in the match.
Christian Petracca kicked two goals from 28 touches, Jake Bowey (32 disposals, five clearances) continued his strong start to the season and Jack Viney (15 tackles) worked tirelessly in opposition to Tim Taranto.
Following his sizzling display against the Dockers five days earlier, Kysaiah Pickett (18 disposals, one goal) was well held by Nathan Broad in the first half but had an impact after the main break.
Melbourne kicked the first three goals of a tight first term, in which Pickett did not have an effective disposal.
Their lead was trimmed to five points after the quarter-time when Taranto converted a free kick paid against Viney for holding off the ball.
Ill-discipline and turnovers hurt the Tigers at times throughout the first half, and Maurice Rioli gifted the Dees a goal to Harrison Petty with high contact to Bowey off the ball.
It was one four lead changes in the second term and Melbourne headed to the main break with a slender four-point lead.
Pickett's strong bump on James Trezise was a spark early in the third term and the Demons' increased pressure overwhelmed their opponents.
Pickett kicked the first of three quick goals which put a break between the teams and Melbourne kicked 6.3 to 1.2 for the term.
Clayton Oliver (22 disposals, seven clearances) was also influential in the third quarter, gathering 13 possessions after managing just five in the first half.
The margin ballooned to 35 points by the final change and the Demons were never threatened from there.
Tigers spearhead Tom Lynch kicked 3.3 from at least eight shots in an intriguing battle with former Gold Coast teammate Steven May.
Taranto kicked two goals from 22 touches, while Jacob Hopper (23 disposals) and Thomson Dow (28) were among the major ball-winners for a Richmond outfit that was outplayed after half-time.
The Tigers trailed by as much as 44 points during the final term but kicked the last four goals when Gawn was resting on the bench.
Bayley Fritsch, Kade Chandler and Petty matched Petracca's tally of two goals for Melbourne.