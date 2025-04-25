Brayshaw, Serong star as Dockers beat Crows in Perth

Open Extended Reactions

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong have put on a midfield masterclass to lead Fremantle to an 18-point Anzac Day victory over Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

Brayshaw racked up 37 disposals, six clearances and 522m gained while Serong tallied 32 possessions and 10 clearances in Friday night's match as Fremantle posted the 12.13 (85) to 9.13 (67) win.

A bumper crowd of 53,048 turned up for Fremantle's annual Len Hall Tribute Game, with Brayshaw winning the inaugural Arthur Leggett Medal as best afield.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir questioned his team's toughness in the wake of last week's shock 10-point loss to Melbourne.

But there was no doubting Fremantle's intent against the Crows, with players regularly putting themselves in harm's way for the good of the team.

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal for the Dockers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Adelaide kicked 4.5 to 0.5 in the last quarter to add respectability to the scoreboard, but it was Fremantle who were the deserved winners.

The result improved Fremantle's record to 4-3. Adelaide are also 4-3, but have now lost three of their past four matches.

Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe managed to kick three goals despite suffering a big injury scare in the third quarter.

Thilthorpe headed to the rooms in pain after injuring an already-strapped finger on his left hand while attempting to catch the ball.

The 22-year-old was able to return to the field for the final quarter, but it remains to be seen if there are any lingering effects from the injury.

Adelaide's Mitchell Hinge could be in trouble for his off-the-ball hit on Brayshaw during a blood rule pause in the second quarter.

Josh Treacy kicked two goals and had 444m gained to lead Fremantle's attack, with Jye Amiss, Oscar McDonald and Michael Frederick also kicking two goals apiece.

Treacy was an imposing force in the opening quarter, kicking one goal and playing a hand in two others as Fremantle entered the quarter-time break with a 38-13 lead.

The Dockers dominated the inside 50m count 17-7 for the term, with Hayden Young, Shai Bolton and Brayshaw all getting busy.

Adelaide's best highlight for the quarter was when Izak Rankine grabbed a bobbling ball from the pack and threw it onto his boot for a special checkside goal.

Alarm bells were ringing for Adelaide when Amiss and Treacy kicked goals early in the second quarter from free kicks to stretch the lead to 36 points.

By that stage, the free kick count read 15-7 in favour of Fremantle, and Adelaide players looked clearly frustrated.

Josh Rachele, in his first game back from three broken ribs, halted Fremantle's momentum with a goal against the run of play.

And when Thilthorpe kicked two goals from marks to make it three in a row for the Crows, the margin was back to 20 points by half-time.

Adelaide fluffed a series of golden chances in the third quarter, and it came back to haunt them as Fremantle kicked 4.2 to 0.4 for the term.

Emerging Fremantle star Murphy Reid provided the big highlighted, outsprinting his opponent before dribbling the ball through for a goal with the outside of his right boot.

The Dockers turned for home with a 42-point lead, and it proved too much to overturn despite Adelaide making a late push and Fremantle missing a host of good chances.