Slow-starting Suns slice up Swans for 5-1 season start

Bailey Humphrey had a day out as Gold Coast overcame a horror start to swallow up Sydney and extend their best start to an AFL season in a 38-point win.

The Suns' 17.15 (117) to 12.7 (79) win at Carrara on Sunday followed a shock loss to Richmond and improved them to a club-best 5-1 ahead of next week's QClash with defending champions Brisbane (6-1).

Two goals before halftime to Jed Walter started the rot, the Suns kicking 12 consecutive goals and the Swans (2-5) wilting as they managed just one behind between the midway points of the second and fourth quarters.

Ben King (five goals) regained top spot on the Coleman Medal leaderboard, Jarrod Witts led the way in the ruck, while Bailey Humphrey (18 disposals, four goals) stood tall on a rare quiet afternoon by Matt Rowell's standards as the Suns came from 29 points behind in the second quarter.

Bailey Humphrey and Jarrod Witts celebrate a goal kicked by Nick Holman. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Well off the pace in a tardy opening term, the Suns lost the first eight centre clearances, fumbled and missed kicks to leave coach Damien Hardwick scratching his head.

Chad Warner (24 touches, two goals), fresh off a high-profile contract extension, was able to run into a vacant forward-50 and dribble through a goal after four free kicks in as many minutes led to three quickfire goals.

Gold Coast started hotter in the second term and looked to have turned the momentum with goals to Daniel Rioli and Humphrey.

But the Swans answered with a lift in pressure, Braeden Campbell book-ending Warner's brilliant second goal, a deft, curling left-foot effort, with two majors of his own.

James Jordan summed up their work rate with a ferocious chase-down of Rowell to win back possession that had the Swans humming.

But that disappeared until late in the final term, Witts leading Gold Coast's reply as the ruckman worked back to break Swans forays and distributed calmly in traffic.

Walter (three majors) profited with two goals from free kicks to keep the Suns within three majors at halftime, as the Swans' wheels fell off in front of 18,034 fans.

King and Walter got the Suns within a goal, before Rioli played on when everyone had stopped to give the Suns a lead.

That swelled to 10 points when the in-form Ben Long kicked the Suns' sixth straight goal.

Humphrey then monstered one from 55 metres, before King's third pushed him to the top of the Coleman Medal count.

Rowell, who had a combined single clearance with Noah Anderson at halftime, then killed the contest with a goal and assist to begin the fourth.

Suns halfback John Noble topped the disposal count with 30 touches as the Suns improved their poor record against last year's beaten grand finalists to 4-13.