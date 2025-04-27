Hawks return to winners' list with ugly Eagles victory

Open Extended Reactions

Back on the winners' list, Hawthorn will quickly move on from a 50-point victory over West Coast and ponder how best to cover concussed duo Karl Amon and Jack Scrimshaw.

The Hawks, who had lost to Port Adelaide and Geelong, overcame inaccurate early kicking to power to a straightforward, if at times ugly, 18.16 (124) to 11.8 (74) victory over the battling Eagles at Marvel Stadium.

"It was one of those games that we did what we had to do," coach Sam Mitchell said.

Sunday evening's return to form came at a cost, with Scrimshaw substituted after suffering his second concussion this season when Liam Ryan knee caught him in the head in a marking contest, while Amon had a separate head knock.

Both will miss Hawthorn's (4-2) next match against Richmond at the MCG on Sunday.

Hawthorn have shaken off back-to-back losses to cruise to a 50-point win over winless West Coast. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"We've got two of our defenders who've got concussions, and they'll obviously be out for next week, and from a selection point of view, that creates opportunity," Mitchell said.

Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen, in his first match against Hawthorn since his highly-publicised meeting with Mitchell, started down back on Mabior Chol on return from being managed.

It backfired with Allen conceding two goals to Chol early in the second quarter, with Mitchell surprised he had been swung back.

Chol (three goals, nine marks, 17 disposals) took a hanger over the Eagles co-captain in the second term and wriggled away from him to snatch a spectacular mark over Lloyd Meek in the third quarter.

"Mabior played really well," Mitchell said.

"Mabior has had a big start to the year, been basically our only tall forward, and he had a couple of quiet games. There was a bit of scrutiny on him.

"Mabior's form has been really good the last two weeks in particular. So I'm pleased he's getting a bit of reward for effort on the scoreboard."

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Hawthorn's Jack Gunston kicked a game-high four goals while Josh Battle (29 disposals) won plenty of ball down back.

The recalled Henry Hustwaite (24 disposals) and James Worpel (24 disposals) were busy as ruckman Meek (57 hitouts) monstered Matt Flynn, while Harry Morrison (22 disposals, one goal) was also highly effective.

Eagles Ryan Maric (25 touches) and Brady Hough (23 disposals) fought hard and Ryan snagged three majors while Harley Reid kicked two excellent second-half goals.

Hawthorn battled with woeful inaccuracy in front of goal, leading by just seven at quarter-time.

They took a 28-point lead into the main break, then nudged their lead out to 37 at three-quarter time, before kicking away late in the fourth.

"We sort of gave ourselves what we thought was a chance with about six minutes to go; score was about five goals down," McQualter said.

"So we sort of pulled a few levers to get a bit more aggressive and go after the game, and then they got those final three goals."

Former Eagle Tom Barrass was quiet down back and thrown forward in the last quarter.

Jack Ginnivan could come under scrutiny for kicking out at Jack Graham after the Eagle pushed him into the ground in the second term.

Jeremy McGovern could garner attention for a late, potentially high bump on Nick Watson.

"It didn't seem like there was much in it," McQualter said.

"They had a little cuddle and a high five, and he got up and finished the game."

West Coast (0-6) host Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.