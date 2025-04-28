Expert tips, best tips for Round 8 of the AFL

Mason Cox breaks down how social media trolls are making life harder for AFL players, and what needs to change. (2:21)

Who should you be tipping in Round 8 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round kicks off with Essendon looking to get back on track against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, before Adelaide and Carlton, Collingwood and Geelong headline Saturday's slate of games. On Sunday, the Swans host their cross-town rivals GWS, while Brisbane take on the Suns in what sets up to be a mouth-watering Q-clash.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 45

Certainty and why: The Hawks are hosting the Tigers at the MCG. Enough said.

Upset and why: I still have serious doubts about the Blues, but it's hard to argue with form. Their best is good enough to cause an upset this weekend at Adelaide Oval.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 41

Certainty and why: Hawks over Tigers, don't overthink it.

Upset and why: Why do I have a feeling about the Cats? I'll back them to bounce back and beat the Pies.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 43

Certainty and why: The Tigers have shown some competitiveness this year (even if it's inconsistent), but the Hawks shouldn't be troubled by them.

Upset and why: Ignore Carlton's first month. At their best, they're one of the best. Reckon they can get the Crows over there.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 42

Certainty and why: Dusty's 300th game last season resulted in a 48-point loss for the Tigers. Without as much to play for, and with the Hawks just simply a superior team, this is a no-brainer.

Upset and why: Saints. It's a real 50-50 game for me, so I'll lean towards the home team.

Tips for the week:

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Geelong

West Coast vs. Melbourne

Sydney vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast