Expert tips, best tips for Round 9 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 9 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round kicks off with Fremantle hosting the Magpies, in what looms as a massive match between two sides coming off a loss. Also headlining this week's games is Gold Coast hosting the Western Bulldogs and the Showdown on Saturday night, and the Geelong-GWS contest taking place at GMHBA Stadium.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 50

Certainty and why: I don't buy the Demons' three-game win streak at all and firmly expect the Hawks to send them crashing back down to earth.

Upset and why: I'm picking a few of them this week but let's go with the Giants as the 'upset of the week'. They have a great record against the Cats in Geelong and this very much feels like a get-back-on-track spot.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Carlton

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. West Coast

Geelong vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Matt Walsh

Season total: 47

Certainty and why: Brisbane is the biggest certainty this week, in a tough week for tipping.

Upset and why: At the time of writing this, Gold Coast is the outsider against the Bulldogs. In Darwin, I like the Suns.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Carlton

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. West Coast

Geelong vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 48

Certainty and why: There's nothing to suggest the Roos can handle Brisbane's attack. Maybe the Tassie weather can, but the Lions should be too strong nonetheless.

Upset and why: Freo. Backs against the wall, they won't play like they did last week for the rest of the season. Pies off a five-day break and expected to rest a few, this is a massive chance for Justin Longmuir and his side to make amends.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Carlton

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. West Coast

Geelong vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 48

Certainty and why: The Suns are currently listed as the underdogs, but they've won six in a row in Darwin, so how could you tip against them?

Upset and why: Brisbane. Tassie is a long way from home but that won't matter, they'll be too good for the Kangaroos.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Collingwood

St Kilda vs. Carlton

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Sydney

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide

Richmond vs. West Coast

Geelong vs. GWS

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane