Carlton have overcome a 0-4 start to sit at 3-4, but despite promising signs, ESPN's Jake Michaels isn't buying the hype just yet. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Frustrated St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has described the VFL tribunal as a "broken system" following a lengthy suspension handed to draftee Alix Tauru and questioned the value of the Victorian competition to AFL clubs.

Tauru was given a four-week ban at the VFL tribunal for rough conduct and it was upheld after the Saints appealed.

But with byes at the start and end of Tauru's four-week sanction, the 18-year-old is ineligible to play football for six weeks.