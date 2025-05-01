Carlton have overcome a 0-4 start to sit at 3-4, but despite promising signs, ESPN's Jake Michaels isn't buying the hype just yet. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide's influential midfielder Matt Crouch faces at least a month on the sidelines as he nurses a lingering hip injury.

Crouch, who underwent hip surgery in 2020, will rest his current complaint for what coach Matthew Nicks says could be up to six weeks.

"It's one of those things that Matt has worked his way through for the latter part of his career," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"And it's one that he grinds at times -- and we're in that at the moment.

Matt Crouch of the Crows. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"At the moment, he doesn't feel like he's able to get his game to the level that we saw in round one or two where he was instrumental in what we're doing.

"What's needed for him is some time off ... he'll come back later in the year -- maybe a month, four, five, six weeks."

But Nicks said attacking aces Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty were strong chances to emerge from injury clouds and play against Carlton on Saturday

Thilthorpe is troubled by a dislocated finger while Fogarty missed the Crows' 18-point away loss to Fremantle last weekend because of a shoulder complaint.

"Darcy is moving really well, which is great sign for us," Nicks said.

"We'll be confident that he's going to be OK.

"And Riley, we're pretty confident with as well.

"He won't train today, it's obviously a fair bit that's going on with his finger.

"But in a way we're pleased with the result, considering what it could have been."

Nicks will again have to revamp his key defensive posts with first-choice full-back Nick Murray out for at least a month and Mitch Hinge suspended for one match.