Bombers fight through injury carnage to edge North

Open Extended Reactions

Essendon have overcome a gritty North Melbourne and injury carnage to claim a dramatic, hard-fought three-point win.

The Bombers led by 26 in the second term but lost luckless defender Jordan Ridley to a hamstring injury just before half-time, and Harrison Jones to a horror lower leg injury in the third quarter at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Jade Gresham (groin) limped off in the final term and North debutant Finnbar Maley missed a shot to snatch victory, with the Bombers claiming a 9.11 (65) to 9.8 (62) win.

Nic Martin of the Bombers (R) celebrates a goal. Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Big man Jones had to be taken off on a stretcher after attempting to spoil a mark then landing awkwardly on his left ankle, which bent at an awful angle.

Defender Jaxon Prior could come under scrutiny for a dangerous, slinging tackle on Cameron Zurhaar.

North defender Jackson Archer suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter and was substituted for Bailey Scott.

Bombers skipper Zach Merrett (35 disposals) was typically stellar around the ball, while Archie Roberts (26 touches), Sam Durham (26 touches) and Archie Perkins (three goals) stood tall.

The match came a day after North put a media ban on pundit Kane Cornes for criticism of Harry Sheezel and Jy Simpkin that the club believed had crossed the line.

Sheezel (32 disposals) grew into the game while Simpkin (21) kicked two crucial goals when North, without Paul Curtis and George Wardlaw, needed him.

Ruckman Tristan Xerri (37 hitouts, 25 disposals) was dominant against former teammate Todd Goldstein, giving Luke Davies-Uniacke and Tom Powell (28 disposals apiece) first use.

Essendon kicked the first three goals and six in the opening term.

North settled in the second quarter, when Simpkin sank a long bomb to cut the lead to 18.

The Kangaroos came out of the break, down by 22, with fresh intensity and capitalised on Ridley's absence down back, snagging the first four goals of the second half.

Simpkin sank a superb long bomb to cut the deficit to a point - then shushed the crowd.

Nate Caddy restored a seven-point lead before Zurhaar crashed through a pack and brilliantly dribbled home from the pocket, with North down by a point at the final change.

Zurhaar levelled the scores before Isaac Kako steadied Essendon early in the last.

Zane Duursma cut the lead back to three points, but Maley missed his late shot and Essendon held on.

North Melbourne, winless in six, next head to Hobart to face reigning premiers Brisbane in nine days, while Essendon (4-3) host Sydney next Saturday.