Jack not so Crisp as the Cats grab a narrow win

Collingwood's ironman Jack Crisp has missed a shot at goal after the siren and Geelong have won their epic AFL duel by three points.

Crisp marked about 50m out and his shot missed to the right, with Geelong ending the Magpies' six-game winning streak on Saturday night at the MCG 13.12 (90) to 12.15 (87).

After trailling for most of the match, the Cats took a 17-point lead late in the game on the back of an outstanding last quarter from captain Patrick Dangerfield.

But two late goals to Brody Mihocek, giving him four for the game, set up Crisp for the potentially fairytale finish.

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates a goal for the Cats. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

This is Crisp's 245th-consecutive game, breaking the long-standing record set by Melbourne great Jim Stynes.

There was also controversy in the frenetic last few minutes, with Bobby Hill running down Shaun Mannagh in the middle.

But Mannagh was paid the free kick because Hill's tackle was too low on his legs.

Collingwood small forward Lachie Schultz had a shot at goal late and it was ruled a behind, with the score standing on review.

The Magpies will rue this as one that they let slip, given they dominated for plenty of the game.

It was a match played at finals intensity, before 82,514 fans.

When Ollie Henry pounced and snapped his second goal eight minutes into the last quarter, the Cats led for the first time since the opening term.

Dangerfield had 13 possessions in the last term as he put the Cats on his back and kicked a goal, also rucking at times.

Geelong sent Oison Mullin to sit on Nick Daicos and while the Magpies star still had 28 possessions, the tag blunted his impact.

Daicos' frustration was apparent in the last term when he gave away a free to Mullin and a 50m penalty.

Needing to respond after last week's loss to Carlton, the Cats made a quick start and kicked the first three goals.

But the Magpies settled and when Mihocek converted from his strong mark, they had hit the lead at 25 minutes.

Geelong lost ruckman Rhys Stanley at quarter time with a hamstring injury.

Collingwood continued to look more threatening in the second term and piled the pressure on the Cats, who managed to stay with them and only trailed by seven points at the main break.

After Scott Pendlebury snapped accurately, Mihocek missed a shot at goal and the Magpies held a game-high lead of 20 points, 11 minutes into the third.

But Geelong kicked three of the next four goals, including Oliver Wiltshire's first in his second senior game, and the margin was still seven points at three-quarter time despite Collingwood having 14 more inside 50s.