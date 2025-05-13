Expert tips, best tips for Round 10 of the AFL

This week on Red Time, Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca discuss whether the AFL could -- or should -- turn its draft into a glammed-up, fan-packed spectacle like the NFL's. (2:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 10 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Sir Doug Nicholls Round kicks off at TIO Stadium in Darwin where the Gold Coast Suns and Hawthorn face off. Two young exciting lists going at it in difficult high temperatures, it is bound to be hot footy. The Hawks could be set to rest some veterans on the short turn around but could it prove costly against a fierce Suns outfit?

On Friday night Carlton travel to the SCG to take on Sydney. After a very slow start to the season, the Blues seem to be hitting form. The Swans are searching to find similar form themselves but their first halves have been more than disappointing -- can they turn it around this week and bring a win to their fans at home?

Richmond and North Melbourne go head-to-head on Sunday at the MCG. The Kangaroos have been promising in recent weeks and are deserving of a win, but could that happen this weekend? The Tigers are looking to double the amount of wins they had last year in front of their yellow and black army.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 58

Certainty and why: Not many sides boast a win over the Lions at the Gabba, and the Demons aren't about to achieve the feat.

Upset and why: Call me crazy but the Tigers should be, at the very least, a 50-50 to knock off the Kangaroos.

Tips for the week:

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

Brisbane vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. St Kilda

Matt Walsh

Season total: 53

Certainty and why: Brisbane. I expect them to bounce back from last week and they should be too good at home.

Upset and why: Riding a high, I think Richmond can make it two on the trot. I wonder if North spent all their energy on the draw...

Tips for the week:

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

Brisbane vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. St Kilda

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 56

Certainty and why: This might be the first round without an absolute 'certainty', but I'm pretty confident in both Brisbane and Geelong beating Melbourne and Port respectively.

Upset and why: Carlton is a better side than Sydney so at the very least, that one should be close. Happy to tip them.

Tips for the week:

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

Brisbane vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. St Kilda

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 54

Certainty and why: The Lions would have received a big wake up call down in Hobart last week. They won't let this one slip.

Upset and why: Time to put a horrid record at the SCG behind them. The Blues' midfield should be too strong for the Swans.

Tips for the week:

Gold Coast vs. Hawthorn

Sydney vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

GWS vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon

Richmond vs. North Melbourne

Brisbane vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. St Kilda