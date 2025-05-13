Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca call for the AFL to scrap the 'soft call' and finally introduce proper technology, arguing it's time the league took advice from other sports and found a system that actually works. (2:49)

Round 10 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night in Darwin with a clash between the Suns and Hawks. Then, on Friday evening, the Swans host the Blues at the SCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

TIO Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: After managing the key defender for last week's win over the Dees, the Hawks will welcome back Tom Barrass for the crunch clash against Gold Coast, and could this be the week exciting young forward Calsher Dear plays his first game of the season? He's been toiling away in the VFL for multiple weeks after an injury-interrupted start to the year.

ESPN tip: Suns by 3 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.70, Hawks $2.15

FRIDAY, MAY 16

SCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Nick Blakey underwent an HIA assessment after being collected high by Essendon captain Zach Merrett, but he passed the concussion test and will be fit to face the Blues. Meanwhile, Carlton veteran Sam Docherty racked up 38 disposals and 14 marks in the side's VFL win over Sandringham last week to put himself back in the selection mix, but teammates Mitch McGovern (chest) and Lachie Cowan (hamstring) are under injury clouds.

ESPN tip: Swans by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.70, Blues $2.15

SATURDAY, MAY 17

MCG, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: After managing Scott Pendlebury, Brayden Maynard and Jordan De Goey -- plus a short injury layoff for Brody Mihocek -- Craig McRae faces a selection headache in Round 10, but captain Darcy Moore (shoulder) will need to get through training during the week to prove his fitness.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.44, Crows $2.80

Adelaide Oval, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The Cats will be hoping for good news regarding the fitness of Jack Henry, who has spent several weeks rehabbing a hamstring and is closing in on a return.

ESPN tip: Cats by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $2.20, Cats $1.67

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Jake Stringer (hamstring) was subbed out in the second quarter in the win over the Cats and faces another stint on the sidelines. But there were some positive signs in the VFL for Max Gruzewski who booted four goals, and James Leake who collected 29 disposals. Toby Bedford (eye) and Stephen Coniglio (glute) could also be in the frame to return. For the Dockers, Nathan O'Driscall picked up 17 disposals in his return from an ankle injury in the WAFL.

ESPN tip: Giants by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.37, Dockers $3.10

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bombers will be forced into at least one change after Lewis Hayed ruptured his ACL in the win over Sydney. Jade Gresham (adductor) and Darcy Parish (calf) could return, as could Elijah Tsatas (41 disposals and one goal) or the more like-for-like option in Jayden Laverde (32 and seven marks) who both shone in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.27, Bombers $3.75

SUNDAY, MAY 18

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Tigers by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $2.35, Kangaroos $1.60

Gabba, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Lions by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.17, Demons $5.00

Optus Stadium, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Saints by 29 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $3.20, Saints $1.35