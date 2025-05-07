On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels looks at the Melbourne ruck's last three weeks, and wonders if it's the best run of three games from a big man, ever. (1:21)

Carlton star Tom De Koning is in no rush to make a decision as he weighs up a monster offer to join St Kilda.

The high-profile free agent is considering a deal from the Saints that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the AFL.

St Kilda have pitched a long-term deal to De Koning worth up to $1.7 million a season.

The agile ruck has been a shining light in Carlton's roller-coaster start to the season, and the Blues are desperate to keep him.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal for the Blues. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

But with other megastars such as captain Patrick Cripps and Coleman Medal winners Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay earning big money, Carlton simply can't compete financially with St Kilda's terms.

Carlton have instead been plotting creative ways to entice De Koning to remain at Ikon Park.

The 25-year-old has perfectly played down speculation over his future plans.

"I feel like I let my footy do the talking a lot, and I've always been like that," De Koning told SEN.

"I'm focusing at the moment on just playing my best footy for the team ... that's where all my energy is going, all that other stuff's playing out in the background.

"I'm not putting a timeline on it (the decision).

"We're comfortable with where everything sits, and that'll happen when it happens.

"There's plenty of things to weigh up, but if I can play my best footy then, then I'm putting my best foot forward."