Collingwood captain Darcy Moore says it simply didn't feel right that the umpires didn't stop the game against Fremantle following a sickening concussion to Lachie Schultz.

Schultz was left prone on the ground after copping a shoulder to the head while tackling Dockers' defender Jordan Clark in Collingwood's 15.7 (97) to 12.11 (83) win on Thursday night.

Umpires let play continue, despite even Fremantle players pointing out Schultz on the ground.

In further worrying scenes, a groggy Schultz collapsed to the turf a short time later after trying to get up and walk off the field.

Lachie Schultz collapses in the hands of trainers. Photo by Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos via Getty Images

By this time, Collingwood forward Jamie Elliott had taken a mark in attack, and he was allowed to take his set shot as Schultz finally recovered enough to jog off the ground.

After the match, Moore described how "rattled" he and his fellow players were after seeing Schultz in distress.

"We were pretty concerned at how severe he looked, how disoriented he looked," Moore told Fox Footy.

"Players on both teams thought the game should have been stopped at least for 20 seconds to let him off the ground.

"A lot of the Freo guys were getting to Lachie as well. That was our first concern, given how nasty it looked.

"He was right in front of me so I could see how much he struggled walking.

"It felt like 20 seconds -- it was a set shot anyway -- so it felt like it was right in that moment (to stop the play).