Ken Hinkley has backed Port Adelaide's stance on "persistent, ongoing" racism in the AFL as he throws his arms around troubled forward Willie Rioli.

Rioli won't play in the Showdown against Adelaide on Saturday night, having announced his decision to sit out before the league suspended him for one match.

It followed Rioli's "unacceptable" threatening message to Western Bulldogs player Bailey Dale and an AFL probe into two verbal threats the 29-year-old Power star allegedly made to a Geelong and Essendon player.

The ban prompted Port to denounce racism in the game, calling on the AFL industry to do more to understand what Indigenous and multicultural players and staff go through on a daily basis.

Power coach Hinkley refused to shed any further light on the subject when he fronted the media on Friday.

"I'm not going to go into specifics, but I will say that I'm fully supportive of the club's position," Hinkley told reporters.

"Unfortunately I've been in this job for a long period of time and continually do see and hear different things that get done and said.

"I'm not going to say exactly what that is.

"All I want to do is say I fully support our club's position. I couldn't support it any stronger."

Hinkley said the Power, who accepted Rioli's suspension, are eager to move on from the drama surrounding the forward's behaviour.

As well as serving a one-match suspension, Rioli is required to participate in "education on respectful/non-violent language and conduct".

"From my point of view, the most important thing is that Willie's OK and he's under control," Hinkley said.

"As has been said all week, we will support Willie and put our arms around Willie and look after him.

"He made a mistake. He knows that and he owns that, and the consequences are known to everyone.

"So we move forward knowing that we're going to look after Willie."

Rioli could return for Port's match against Geelong on May 17, as he would have served the AFL's one-match ban.

But the Power haven't yet put a timeline on the 98-game goal-sneak's comeback.

"They're not things that are worth chatting about today, other than at the moment we know Willie's doing OK," Hinkley said.

"That's all we care for at the moment."