Crows pip Port in another SA Showdown thriller

Adelaide have held off a late Port Adelaide surge to pip their bitter rivals by five points in yet another South Australian Showdown thriller.

Five Crows booted multiple goals in a 13.11 (89) to 12.12 (84) victory before a bumper 53,117-strong crowd at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Adelaide led by two points at three quarter-time and made a defining move with three goals in a four-minute burst in the last term - two in 60 seconds from Izak Rankine.

But just when the Power appeared out, they booted two late goals - the last from Jeremy Finlayson reduced the deficit to four points with one minute 47 seconds remaining.

The Crows survived the frantic finale to edge the Power 29-28 in the overall record with coach Matthew Nicks praising his players for grinding a win.

Connor Rozee won the Showdown Medal. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"The game wasn't where we wanted it for patches," Nicks said.

"We probably dodged a few bullets ... but when we had our chances, we took them."

Adelaide defender Mark Keane was reported. The Irishman - who took a courageous contested mark to deny a Port attack in the last minute - pushed out with his legs, connecting with the midriff of Finlayson, in the third quarter.

Adelaide retain a grip on fifth spot with Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty slotting three goals each and Rankine, Josh Rachele and Ben Keays booting two.

Thilthorpe was an immense aerial presence, grabbing 10 marks - half of them contested - while ex-Giant James Peatling (24 disposals) and defender Josh Worrell (23) were influential.

Port skipper Connor Rozee (32 disposals, seven inside 50s, one goal) became the first player to win the Showdown medal outright in a losing side.

The gong was jointly awarded to Adelaide's Simon Goodwin and Port's Shaun Burgoyne in round 20, 2005 but until Rozee, all other medals went to winning players.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal for the Crows. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"He has had a great year, he has been amazing," Power coach Ken Hinkley said.

"He was the best player on the ground. I don't necessarily like the losing side getting that medal but Connor deserved it, he was outstanding."

Rozee's deputy Zak Butters (33 possessions) was typically busy and Miles Bergman's tag on Jordan Dawson paid off, restricting the Crows skipper to 14 touches.

Finlayson slotted three goals and teammates Mitch Georgiades, Darcy Byrne-Jones and Sam Powell-Pepper scored two apiece.

Adelaide opened with a dominant quarter-hour for a 15-1 lead but led by only three at quarter-time, 3.4 to 3.1.

An after-the-siren conversion from Crow Josh Rachele gave Adelaide a five-point buffer at halftime, 7.8 to 7.3.

The tide turned towards Port early in the third quarter with Rozee scoring after a 50m penalty against Rankine rapidly followed by a Powell-Pepper strike.

The Power led by nine points before the Crows rallied with the next three goals - the first from Thilthorpe after another strong mark - for an eight-point lead.

But a stunning snap from a tight angle by Jason Horne-Francis reduced Port's deficit to just two points at three quarter-time.

The Crows then kicked three goals in four minutes and were 21 21 points up before Port's late flourish - Byrne-Jones and Finlayson goaled only for their side to fall just short.