Hogan stars, Stringer hurt as GWS pip Cats in thriller

Geelong star Mark Blicavs has hit the post with little more than a minute left as GWS outlasted their rivals by four points in an instant AFL classic.

Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan kicked seven goals and the Giants survived a gripping finish in the 16.9 (105) to 14.17 (101) victory at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

It was their fifth consecutive triumph in Geelong, in a streak that began in 2019.

Four of those wins have been by single-figures, including three by less than a kick.

Jesse Hogan kicked 7.1 as GWS extended their winning streak at Geelong. Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Blicavs' set shot from 40 metres hit the left-hand upright and Cats forward Shaun Mannagh also had a rushed attempt in the dying seconds but failed to score as GWS hung on.

The win gave Adam Kingsley's side a 5-4 record, one spot behind seventh-placed Geelong on percentage alone.

But the Giants' win came at a cost, with high-profile recruit Jake Stringer substituted out of the match before halftime.

Hogan kicked 7.1 from 22 disposals and Tom Green was inspirational in his 100th game, tallying 37 disposals, six clearances and one goal.

Lachie Whitfield (30 disposals), Finn Callaghan (29) and Lachie Ash (25) were also important contributors for GWS.

Blicavs (20 disposals, nine clearances) was one of Geelong's best alongside speed demons Max Holmes (30 touches) and Bailey Smith (34).

Green and captain Toby Greene were integral to the Giants' hot start as the visitors kicked five of the first six goals.

Stringer also started well, kicking two early majors as the most effective forward on the ground to help GWS to a 10-point lead at the first break.

The margin should have been greater but the Cats' efficiency in attack kept them in the gripping contest.

Two brilliant Jeremy Cameron goals brought home fans to their feet and steered Geelong to a one-point lead at the main break.

Hogan kicked two of the Giants' four straight goals in the third quarter and they turned for home seven points in front despite having had 10 fewer inside-50s to that point.

Mannagh (two goals) levelled the scores with the first goal of the final term and the teams traded blows in a tense finish.

Jake Riccardi put GWS in front for the final time with three minutes left to play and the Cats were left ruing missed opportunities at the death.

Three of the last four scores were Geelong behinds.