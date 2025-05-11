Roos defy ladder position to force a draw with Brisbane

Open Extended Reactions

Cellar dwellers North Melbourne have given AFL premiers Brisbane an almighty run, the sides playing out a thrilling draw.

Despite being at opposite ends of the table, the clubs couldn't be split in the 10.11 (71) to 10.11 (71) result in Hobart on Sunday night.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the final 10 minutes. The Kangaroos had the better of the opportunities to steal the win at the death, but couldn't land the killer blow.

Kangaroos forward Cameron Zurhaar had a tough shot from the boundary with his side down by one point with about 80 seconds left, but he managed just a behind.

Cameron Zurhaar of the Kangaroos celebrates a goal. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

The Kangaroos then had a run inside 50 in the final minute, before Lions defender Jack Payne spoiled a potential mark.

North, who hadn't beaten Brisbane in their previous seven clashes, hit the lead with 10 minutes to play when Jacob Konstanty slotted a goal off a free kick.

Brisbane got themselves back in front though Zac Bailey after North were pinged for kicking in danger.

The scores were then levelled at 70-70 when Cameron Raynor slotted a set shot with about five minutes on the clock.

The visitors had their noses ahead when Eric Hipwood hit a behind with three minutes left, before Zurhaar returned the favour at the other end.

The Kangaroos were down 20-40 at halftime and it appeared Brisbane would pull away.

But North fought back to reduce the deficit to 51-42 at the start of the final quarter.

Both sides left points out on the park, missing gettable shots throughout the contest.

Raynor and Hipwood both kicked three goals for Brisbane for the game, while Zurhaar and Jack Darling both bagged two for the Kangaroos.

Brisbane's Jarrod Berry was subbed out in the first quarter with concussion after a heavy collision with North Melbourne's Luke McDonald off the ball.

In what appeared an ominous sign, the Lions booted the first goal of the match after just 25 seconds through Levi Ashcroft.

But North Melbourne held their own and could have potentially taken the lead into the first break if not for some loose shots in front of goal.