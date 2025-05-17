Hot Pies cool Crows as eight-year streak continues

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

Collingwood have continued their recent dominance of Adelaide, holding off a late challenge for a hard-fought 10-point win at the MCG.

Jeremy Howe shone in defence and Scott Pendlebury put the clamps on Crows skipper Jordan Dawson as the Magpies prevailed 11.12 (78) to 10.8 (68) in wintry conditions on Saturday.

Dawson's goal in time-on of the last quarter gave Adelaide a sniff as they trimmed the margin to nine points, but the Pies hung on in the desperate final stages.

It was Collingwood's 10th consecutive win over Adelaide in a run that started in 2018, after a draw between the sides the previous year.

Dan Houston celebrates his long-range goal for the Magpies. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

And it sent Craig McRae's side to the top of the AFL ladder - at least temporarily - with an 8-2 record, while the Crows (6-4) sit fifth.

Howe marshalled the backline without injured skipper Darcy Moore, and fellow Magpie veteran Pendlebury blunted Dawson after quarter-time.

Josh Daicos (29 disposals) and Howe (17) combined for 24 intercept possessions, and while Nick Daicos wasn't at his brilliant best he still finished with 28 touches and a game-high seven clearances.

Izak Rankine tried to lift Adelaide with 26 disposals and one goal, but put two crucial set shots out on the full just minutes before Collingwood took control late in the third quarter.

Rory Laird (27 disposals) and Jake Soligo (23 touches, five clearances, two goals) also fought hard for the Crows, and Darcy Fogarty kicked a game-high four goals.

Former Port Adelaide star Dan Houston struck the first blow for Collingwood with a 50-metre bomb and the teams went goal-for-goal until Bobby Hill pounced on a defensive error to volley through his first major from close range.

It gave the Magpies a seven-point buffer at quarter-time despite an 11-disposal term from Dawson, who set up a Taylor Walker goal with a brilliant left-foot pass.

Fogarty kicked three in the second quarter alone, but it was Collingwood who kept their noses in front by five points at the main break as rain fell.

Adelaide's Dan Curtin and Rankine both wasted rare set shots in a tight third quarter, the latter putting two out on the full, before Soligo snatched the lead when he snapped truly at a boundary throw-in close to goal.

But Rankine's horror term continued when he was chased down and caught holding the ball by Beau McCreery.

McCreery converted to put the Pies back in front, and a 50-metre penalty against Fogarty allowed Darcy Cameron to extend the home side's advantage.

Jamie Elliott added a third consecutive goal in time-on to give Collingwood a 16-point buffer at the final change.

Will Hoskin-Elliott wrapped up Josh Worrell in the goal square and converted his free kick early in the last term and the Magpies held their opponents at arm's length, despite Adelaide kicking the last two goals of the match.

The 67,697-strong crowd marked the biggest home-and-away attendance in history between these two clubs and second-highest overall, behind only their 2002 preliminary final.