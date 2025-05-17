Shai guy turns on Bolton brilliance as Freo stun Giants

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

Shai Bolton has lived up to the hype as he directed Fremantle to a 34-point victory over GWS to stay in touch with the AFL top eight.

The star Dockers recruit put on a clinic as Justin Longmuir's side snapped their two-game losing streak with a 13.17 (95) to 8.13 (61) victory on Saturday in their Sir Doug Nicholls Round fixture.

Fremantle squared their season ledger at 5-5 with their first win at Engie Stadium, moving from 12th to ninth on the live ladder.

Bolton led the way with three goals, 24 disposals, 12 contested possessions and 10 score involvements, despite a groin issue and occasional attention from GWS tagger Toby Bedford.

Bedford was also sent to Angus Brayshaw, but the midfielder had his fair share of the ball (28 disposals, three clearances) alongside Caleb Serong (35, seven).

Michael Frederick was also influential in attack for the Dockers, finishing with three goals and 11 score involvements to celebrate his 25th birthday in style.

Meanwhile, the Giants (5-5) are eighth after suffering their fourth loss in five matches.

Finn Callaghan played through discomfort in a bid to spark the home side with 24 disposals and seven clearances, as defensive Lachies - Ash (29) and Whitfield (24) - worked under the pump.

Callaghan came off worse for wear following a collision with Fremantle's Patrick Voss after the third-quarter siren, requiring strapping on his right shoulder before returning to the match.

GWS had earlier lost young midfielder Toby McMullin, substituted out at halftime with an adductor injury.

The Giants had opened the scoring, with small forward Darcy Jones needing just 46 seconds to draw first blood on return from a knee injury.

But it was Frederick who was the first-quarter star in attack, kicking two straight goals to help put the visitors ahead by six points.

Voss almost provided a first-term highlight when he burned off Giants defenders Jack Buckley and Sam Taylor near the boundary line, but could only get a behind for his effort.

The Dockers continued to dominate but were wasteful with their chances in the second quarter, kicking 2.6 (18) to 2.1 (13).

They rallied after the break, with Bolton selling some candy for his third goal, and defender Cooper Simpson slotting his first to cruise to victory as GWS struggled to execute basic skills.