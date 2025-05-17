Essendon's promising run ends in brutal fashion

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

Open Extended Reactions

The Western Bulldogs have provided a brutal reality check for Essendon, booting the first nine goals to set up a 91-point demolition of the Bombers at Marvel Stadium.

After winning five of their previous six games, Essendon had the chance to test their credentials against a genuine finals contender on Saturday night.

But they wilted against the red-hot Bulldogs, who showed no ill-effects following a match in the sapping Darwin humidity last week.

The Dogs' 18.19 (127) to 5.6 (36) victory came in front of 47,366 fans, with many of the Bombers fans making an early exit amid the on-field carnage.

Bailey Dale picked up a club-record 49 disposals in the win over the Bombers. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Essendon didn't register their first goal of the match until the 17th-minute of the second quarter, and didn't add another in the first half to be 59 adrift at the main break.

After slumping to 0-2, the Bombers' only defeat before facing the Bulldogs had been to premiership favourites Collingwood.

But their five victories had come against bottom-seven teams, meaning a clash with the high-flying Bulldogs (6-4) was always going to be a serious challenge.

The Bulldogs had game-breakers everywhere, typically led by captain Marcus Bontempelli, who slotted the first goal of the match.

Dashing defender Bailey Dale had a career-best night, gathering a a club record 49 possessions as Essendon failed to curb his influence in any way.

By three-quarter time, Dale had already equalled the Bulldogs' record of 32 uncontested possessions in a game.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Dogs. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 28-year-old broke the possession mark for a Bulldogs late in the last quarter, previously held by former captain Ryan Griffen.

Small forward Rhylee West was imposing in the air and on the ground inside-50, finishing with a game-high four goals

The Bulldogs, who are without star forward Sam Darcy long-term, also hammered Port Adelaide by 90 points two weeks ago.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Bulldogs forward Arty Jones, who was recalled for his first game since round two was subbed out early in the second term with a hamstring injury.

The Bulldogs have a five-day break before heading to Geelong for a Thursday night showdown against the Cats, as they meet former teammate Bailey Smith for the first time.

Essendon have a chance to rebound when they face rebuilding Richmond in the Dreamtime match next Friday night.