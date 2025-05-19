Expert tips, best tips for Round 11 of the AFL

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

Who should you be tipping in Round 11 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Geelong and the Bulldogs kick off the round, with ex-Dog Bailey Smith to take on his old team - he'll surely get some attention! Then, it's Dreamtime at the 'G between Essendon and Richmond, followed by a full slate of interesting games.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 63

Certainty and why: Yes, the Eagles are coming off a rare win, but they're not backing it up ... on the road ... against the Crows.

Upset and why: The Bulldogs are in red-hot form, having won four of their past five games, and will arrive at GMHBA Stadium full of confidence. Expect this one to go down to the wire!

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 57

Certainty and why: Crows over the Eagles - Adelaide at home is scary.

Upset and why: Melbourne are outsiders against the Swans. I'll back them.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 61

Certainty and why: Adelaide will win comfortably. Just way too good for the Eagles in every facet.

Upset and why: The Cats have a couple of injuries going into this clash and the Dogs are in red-hot form, so happy to be tipping the away side. Reckon the Dees can get over the top of the Swans, too.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 59

Certainty and why: Feels weird tipping them as a certainty after last weeks performance, but the Tigers are not the Bulldogs.

Upset and why: I have a couple of upsets for this week, but Melbourne's current form matches up well with the Swans so this is the one I feel best about.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. Richmond

Carlton vs. GWS

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane

North Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide

Adelaide vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Sydney

St Kilda vs. Gold Coast