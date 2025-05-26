On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels makes the case the Western Bulldogs aren't just finals contenders, but a genuine premiership challenger. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 12 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night in Brisbane with a clash between the Lions and Bombers. Then, on Friday evening, it's a blockbuster matchup between the Magpies and Hawks.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MAY 29

Gabba, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: The news goes from bad to worse for the Bombers on the injury front, with key defender Ben McKay (foot) joining Zach Reid (hamstring) and Kyle Langford (quad) on the sidelines, meaning Brad Scott will be forced into at least three changes.

ESPN tip: Lions by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.12, Bombers $6.00

FRIDAY, MAY 30

MCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood is set to be without star defender Brayden Maynard after aggravating a plantar fascia issue against the Roos, but Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, and Darcy Moore could all be in line to return. For the Hawks, talented young forward Calsher Dear could return after kicking two goals (and three behinds) in the VFL, while Seamus Mitchell and Henry Hustwaite also impressed with 36 and 35 disposals respectively.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.65, Hawks $2.25

SATURDAY, MAY 31

People First Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Gold coast is yet to reveal scan results for Mac Andrew who rolled his ankle against the Saints, and it looks like he should be fit to face the Dockers who'll likely be without captain Alex Pearce who has handed a three-match ban by the MRO.

ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.45, Dockers $2.75

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Josh Kelly is edging closer to a return from a hip injury, but the Giants will still be without Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan, Jake Stringer, and Brent Daniels.

ESPN tip: Giants by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.08, Tigers $8.00

SCG, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: Sydney star Callum Mills has been handed a one-match ban by the MRO and looks set to miss this weekend's crucial battle against the Crows. Meanwhile, expect to see Taylor Walker suit up for Matthew Nicks' team, the veteran forward simply rested last week.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.10, Crows $1.75

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

SUNDAY, JUNE 1

TIO Traeger Park, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Jack Viney reported more symptoms of concussion in the lead up to last week's game but will ramp up training this week in an effort to return for the first time since Round 8.

ESPN tip: Demons by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.60, Saints $2.35

Optus Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Cats by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $6.00, Cats $1.13