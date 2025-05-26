Expert tips, best tips for Round 12 of the AFL

On the ESPN Footy Podcast, Jake Michaels makes the case the Western Bulldogs aren't just finals contenders, but a genuine premiership challenger. (1:07)

Michaels: 'No midfield comes close' to Bulldogs right now (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 12 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The round begins on Thursday night where the Brisbane Lions are hunting a second consecutive win, before the Pies and Hawks lock horns in a blockbuster Friday night clash. Elsewhere, the Suns face the Dockers in what looks a belter, and Sydney's season is all but on the line when it hosts Adelaide at the SCG, before the Dees and Saints do battle at TIO Traeger Park.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 68

Certainty and why: The Cats are flying and they will head into their bye off the back of a big win against the hapless Eagles.

Upset and why: I can't see one happening this week, but if I had to find one, I'm looking at the up-and-down Dockers surprising the Suns on the road.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle

GWS vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

West Coast vs. Geelong

Matt Walsh

Season total: 64

Certainty and why: Don't overthink it, Lions at the Gabba against an injury-ravaged Essendon...

Upset and why: I won't tip them, but after the battering in the media this week, the Hawks are a shout against the Pies.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle

GWS vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

West Coast vs. Geelong

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 67

Certainty and why: The Cats shouldn't have an issue against West Coast, and I'm very confident Brisbane will win comfortably against the undermanned Dons.

Upset and why: I haven't tipped an upset but I wouldn't be totally shocked if the Dockers got up against the Suns. The Hawks could get the Pies, too.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle

GWS vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

West Coast vs. Geelong

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 66

Certainty and why: Brisbane has the wood on the Bombers at the Gabba in recent times and that's not going to change this week.

Upset and why: I give some chance to the Hawks even though I haven't tipped them. Blockbusters at the MCG often come down to moments, so it could go either way.

Tips for the week:

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Collingwood vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle

GWS vs. Richmond

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

West Coast vs. Geelong