Melbourne star Christian Petracca insists he has put the most turbulent period of his life behind him as he chases a second AFL premiership.

In the build-up to his 200th game, Petracca fought back tears on Wednesday when recounting last year's life-threatening injuries.

A lacerated spleen, punctured lung and cracked ribs suffered in the King's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood hospitalised Petracca and ended his 2024 campaign early.

The fallout from the significant setback and concerns over the Demons' handling of his injuries also led to "strong conversations" with the club and speculation Petracca wanted a fresh start elsewhere.

There were fresh doubts over Petracca's playing future when the Norm Smith Medallist threw his mouthguard in frustration during Melbourne's 0-5 start to this season.

But on Wednesday the 29-year-old lightheartedly attributed his emotional response to his Italian heritage, and was adamant he remains committed to the Demons.

"I understand there's always going to be noise surrounding that, but internally I know, my teammates know, my coaches know and the club knows that I'm a Melbourne person through and through," Petracca said.

"Last year was nothing more than wanting to make this football club better and see success.

"We had strong conversations, but that's healthy. What strong high-performance environment isn't having them?"

Petracca said he also challenged himself to improve as a leader over the off-season, adamant Melbourne have the tools to repeat their 2021 premiership success.

"I wasn't pointing fingers or blaming people," he said.

"It was about, 'As a collective, how can we get better?'

"We have the list, we have the coaching staff, we have incredible fans and we play at the MCG.

"For us, it's about being in it together and understanding what we can achieve."

Petracca, who sat out his entire first season with Melbourne because of a knee injury, will play his 200th game when the Demons host Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Petracca nominated the 2021 flag as his career highlight, and declared last year's injuries his toughest challenge.

He briefly choked up when asked about that period, and paid tribute to his wife, Bella, and family for their support.

Petracca also borrowed a line from UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi when he said "adversity is a privilege".

"I look back at that time now with incredible perspective, as I said, silver lining," Petracca said.

"I wouldn't have wanted to go through something like that, but life gave me that gift and I am really appreciative of being able to pull on the jumper every day now.

"It's given me a feeling that I never would've had before the injury. I think I took footy for granted a little bit, and life.

"It's definitely shifted my priorities of what's most important to me."