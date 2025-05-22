Open Extended Reactions

Bailey Smith had the last laugh over his former teammates as Geelong hung on for a 14-point win over the Western Bulldogs in an instant AFL classic.

Smith was influential again, continuing his superb start to life with the Cats in their 20.7 (127) to 16.17 (113) victory at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

Max Holmes (33 disposals, eight clearances) and Jeremy Cameron (six goals) also starred for Geelong, and Shannon Neale kicked two crucial late goals in a career-best haul of five.

But Smith (33 touches, six clearances) was the central figure in front of a near-capacity crowd of 32,641 fans in his first clash with the Bulldogs since his high-profile trade move at the end of last year.

Bailey Smith was one of Geelong's best on Thursday night. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I certainly s*** myself for this game but it was almost reverse psychology with them not giving me attention," Smith told Channel Seven post-match.

"So it was good, they didn't go after me and I loved it. I'm so glad we beat them."

A series of cheeky barbs from both sides of the fence -- first Smith, then Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and coach Luke Beveridge -- lit the fuse for an explosive encounter.