Open Extended Reactions

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has dismissed questions about his heated confrontation with commentator Kane Cornes, opting against pouring more fuel on the fire.

Cornes' frosty relationship with Beveridge reached a flashpoint when the pair shared a brief exchange on the GMHBA Stadium boundary line on Thursday night.

Beveridge was walking past Cornes when the dialogue started and he stopped for a moment to fire a few words in the former Port Adelaide player's direction.

He was then ushered away by Bulldogs communications staff.

The 54-year-old was tight-lipped when quizzed on the incident at his postmatch press conference after his side's 20.7 (127) to 16.17 (113) loss to Geelong.

"Ultimately, we come in here and we talk about the game," Beveridge said.

"That's all we're after, isn't it?

"If you're trying to drum up any controversy, I don't think there was any.

"I've really got nothing to say."

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has dismissed questions about his heated confrontation with commentator Kane Cornes, opting against pouring more fuel on the fire. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Pressed further by a reporter, Beveridge said: "I know what you're trying to do. You're not going to get me to bite."

The Bulldogs are one of the clubs who have banned Cornes from their change rooms.

Cornes addressed Thursday night's incident during Channel Seven's coverage of the Cats-Bulldogs clash.

"There was a confrontation, there were some words spoken," Cornes said.

"But he's combative, and they do like to protect their club and their players. I don't have an issue with it, it's a big game of footy.

"Clearly the relationship between myself and the Western Bulldogs isn't a strong one."

Cornes said the awkward situation developed because Beveridge was "staring at me quite strongly".

"I didn't really know what to say, so I just said, 'G'day, Bevo' and it wasn't received that well as you can see in the vision," Cornes said.

"I would have liked to go on with the conversation and have it respectfully, but it wasn't the time or the place."

Beveridge's North Melbourne counterpart Alastair Clarkson said game day should be preserved for the preparation of players and staff, away from media within reason.

Though Clarkson admittedly did not see the confrontation, given he was "doing a bit of dancing in the aisles" at Footloose the Musical that night.

"When that's pretty low-level and fun type of interviews, no drama at all, with a bit of space between the start of the game and the interview," Clarkson said.

"But if it becomes provocative in any way for either coaches or players, that's when there'll be kickback from the clubs and those concerned.

"Game days are pretty precious times, because really, we're in performance mode."