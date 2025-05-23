Tim Kelly signs on with Eagles until 2027

Open Extended Reactions

Hopes have been revived that Tim Kelly is falling in love with football again after the star midfielder re-signed with West Coast until the end of 2027.

The Eagles announced on Friday that Kelly, exciting wingman Tyrell Dewar and athletic utility Jack Hutchinson had penned new multi-year deals.

Kelly's two-year extension takes him to 2027, while Dewar is locked in until the end of 2028 after being handed a three-year deal.

Hutchinson was already contracted for 2026, and his new three-year deal secures his future until the end of 2029.

Kelly was linked with a shock move to Fremantle at the end of last year following another dismal season from the Eagles.

West Coast had won just 10 games across the previous three years, and Kelly spoke openly in February about how his love for the game hadn't been great in recent times.

Tim Kelly of the Eagles in action against the Saints.

More concerns about Kelly's mindset were raised earlier this year when his poor form led to him being dropped to the WAFL.

But a move into attack in recent weeks seems to have revitalised the 30-year-old, who played an important role in Sunday's breakthrough win over St Kilda.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be committing for another two years," said Kelly, who joined West Coast from Geelong at the end of 2019.

"I'm always really grateful for the opportunity that the club gave me. They got me and my family home at a time when we really needed it.

"There was no intentions of looking anywhere else, and I'm just pumped that we could get this done."

Hutchinson arrived at West Coast via the 2024 mid-season draft and has already notched 14 games for the club.

Academy graduate Dewar has also played 14 games, with his best effort so far being a two-goal, 20-disposal performance against Brisbane earlier this year.

"I feel so grateful, it's a big thing for me and my family," Dewar said.

"The club put so much trust in me in my first year, I got picked up as a category B rookie and they've just believed in me since I first got drafted, and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity they've given me."

Dewar and Noah Long have been named to return for Sunday's clash with the Crows in Adelaide, replacing Jamie Cripps (knee) and Matt Owies (calf).

Adelaide recalled forward Luke Pedlar in place of defender Luke Nankervis.