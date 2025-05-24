Oh brother, Daicos delight as depleted Magpies run riot

Open Extended Reactions

The Daicos brothers have starred as a depleted Collingwood ran over the top of North Melbourne for a 45-point AFL win.

Jamie Elliott also starred with five goals as the ladder-leading Magpies smashed the Kangaroos in the last quarter on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium, winning 15.18 (108) to 9.9 (63).

The Magpies turned a grinding contest into an avalanche with eight goals to one in the last term.

Nick Daicos, Collingwood's acting captain, had been quiet in the first half with only 10 disposals.

But he was outstanding after the main break, as older brother Josh continued his strong form with an excellent game off half-back.

Nick racked up 38 disposals -- including a whopping 12 inside-50s -- and Josh had 31 as the two most prolific players on the ground.

Already missing several players, Collingwood lost Scott Pendlebury and Bobby Hill as late withdrawals, then Brayden Maynard in the first quarter.

After Pendlebury dropped out because of illness, the AFL gave Collingwood permission to bring in Oleg Markov when Hill also became an absentee for personal reasons, understood to be a family matter.

Then Maynard limped to the bench and out of the game before quarter-time with a foot injury.

Markov later joined the final-quarter goal procession, capping off his excellent shot from an acute angle with an exuberant celebration.

Magpie forward Brody Mihocek was hurt late in the second term, but played out the game.

The second-bottom Kangaroos, buoyed by some stronger form in the past few weeks, smelled blood early and led by nine points at halftime.

Collingwood key defender Billy Frampton restricted the damage with some crucial spoils as North pressed.

Then, predictably, Collingwood rallied. With Nick Daicos prominent, they kicked the opening three goals of the second half.

North rebounded with two goals to trail by three points at the final change.

After only 21 inside-50s in the first half, the Magpies racked up 20 in the third term, but kicked a wasteful 3.8.

They fixed that with emphasis, blasting through 8.1 in the final quarter.

North key forward Cameron Zurhaar kicked his third goal in the last quarter, while Riley Hardeman impressed off half-back.